The Defense Rests: Google Antitrust Trial Prepares for Closing Arguments

The DOJ and Google have wrapped up their arguments in the high-stakes antitrust trial against the internet giant, with closing arguments scheduled for November.

MarketingBrew reports that the courtroom battle between Google and the DOJ over allegations of monopolistic practices designed to crush competitors in the ad-tech sector has reached a critical juncture. After three weeks of testimony from both sides, the trial has adjourned until closing arguments are presented in November, leaving the industry eagerly awaiting a ruling that could have far-reaching implications for the digital advertising landscape.

Throughout the trial, the DOJ focused on arguing that Google has leveraged its dominant position in the ad-tech market to maintain a “trifecta of monopolies.” The government’s legal team presented evidence and expert testimony to support their claims that Google has monopolized ad servers, ad exchanges, and tied its ad-tech businesses together through exclusive deals.

According to evidence introduced by the DOJ, Google’s publisher ad server commands a staggering 91 percent global market share. Witnesses from ad-tech companies and publishers testified about the challenges they faced in competing with Google and the near-impossibility of avoiding the company’s ad server. The DOJ also argued that Google’s ad exchange, AdX, holds the largest market share in the industry and charges among the highest take rates, making it largely unavoidable for publishers seeking access to Google’s vast pool of advertisers.

Central to the DOJ’s argument was the assertion that Google has tied its ad-tech businesses together through exclusive deals. The government’s legal team presented evidence showing that publishers can only access real-time bidding data if they use Google’s ad server and can only access Google’s advertisers if they use Google’s ad exchange. This exclusivity, the DOJ argued, has allowed Google to maintain its dominance across multiple segments of the ad-tech ecosystem.

In response, Google’s lawyers attempted to rebut these claims by arguing that the ad market is competitive and unveiling a complex diagram of ad-tech companies and functions to demonstrate the interconnectedness of the ecosystem. They also positioned Google as a willing partner, highlighting recent deals with companies like X and its failed bid for Netflix’s advertising business.

