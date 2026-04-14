Nancy Pelosi Denies that Democrats Turned a ‘Blind Eye’ to Eric Swalwell’s Behavior: ‘No Idea Whatsoever’

Democrats did not turn a blind eye to Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D-CA) alleged behavior, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during an appearance at the American Public Transportation Association’s legislative conference this week, stating that she had “no idea whatsoever” about these accusations.

Pelosi, 86, was confronted on whether or not Democrats have turned a “blind eye” to the sexual misconduct accusations against Swalwell, who has since suspended his gubernatorial campaign and announced a coming resignation from Congress.

“No. That’s not true,” Pelosi denied. “That is absolutely positive — and it is true that they may say that, but it is absolutely not true.”

When asked if Pelosi had any idea about the accusations against Swalwell personally, she denied yet again.

“None whatsoever. None whatsoever. I had none whatsoever,” she said.

Pelosi also said Swalwell stepping down was “the right thing to do, yes.”

“Not to subject members to have to take a vote on something like that, and not to subject your family… If you have a challenge that you have to address, it’s best addressed not as a candidate for governor and not as a member of Congress,” she added.

After suspending his gubernatorial campaign, Swalwell announced on Monday his intention to resign from his seat in the U.S. House.

“I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties,” he said in a statement.

“Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress. I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district,” he added.

However, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna warned before noon Tuesday that she would continue her resolution regarding his expulsion if the congressman does not resign by 2 p.m. due to the lack of details in his statement.

The political fallout for Swalwell follows several women coming forward and accusing the Democrat of sexual misconduct. The accusations kicked off with a former staffer, who told the San Francisco Chronicle that Swalwell allegedly sexually assaulted her on different occasions. Her accusations range from attempts at kissing to Swalwell allegedly pulling out his genitalia and asking for oral sex.