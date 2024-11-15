Democrat Disinfo: ‘BlueAnon’ Conspiracy Theories Run Wild After Trump’s Election Victory

Conspiracy theorists known as “BlueAnon” have taken a stranglehold on Democrats in the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory against Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Harris supporters who are in denial over the 2024 presidential election results have begun spreading conspiracy theories on the internet.

Posts on X casting doubt on the 2024 election results and calling for a recount “exploded” on the morning of November 6, data from the research company PeakMetrics found, according to a report by Wired.

“Trump cheated” started trending on X after the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president’s sweeping win, NewsGuard CEO Gordon Crovitz told the outlet, adding, “There are 92,100 mentions of ‘Trump cheated’ on X since midnight.”

“How can we have had record turnout and twenty million fewer votes cast nationally?” author John Pavlovitz wrote in a November 6 X post that has been viewed 9.2 million times at the time of this writing.

Pavlovitz made this claim based on a misleading statistic, based on the vote tally when many precincts in large, blue west-coast states were still uncounted. As of this writing, Harris has only received eight million fewer votes than Biden in 2020, with still more to count in California and Oregon.

Harris supporters are also baselessly claiming that the first assassination attempt on Trump’s life during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania — which resulted in an iconic moment that forever immortalizes Trump in U.S. history — was a “false flag.”

“When did Secret Service start allowing the President under duress to tell them ‘to wait,’ then stand up to be seen by the crowd fist-pumping? Can you blame me for thinking this is fake?” one BlueAnon conspiracy theorist asked in a July 13 X post that garnered 2.2 million views.

“That shit had to be staged,” another conspiracy theorist commented in reaction to Trump narrowly surviving an assassination attempt after being struck in the ear with a bullet on July 13.

While BlueAnon conspiracy theorists claim the assassination attempt was fake, others might see those comments as a direct insult to former Pennsylvania fire chief Corey Comperatore, who tragically lost his life during Trump’s ill-fated July 13 rally in Butler.

Another bizarre BlueAnon conspiracy theory circulating online involves the demented claim that Elon Musk s0mehow used his Starlink satellite internet service to add more votes in favor of Trump to digital counting machines.

“Raise your hand if you think Elon Musk’s Starlink was the ‘Little Secret’ to win or steal this election,” one left-wing conspiracy theorist wrote in a November 10 X post. “Share this everywhere. #TrumpCheated #Recount2024.”

Another BlueAnon conspiracy theorist claimed in an unhinged X rant that conservatives are accusing liberals of doing “what they do.”

“PRESIDENT BIDEN, The urge to ‘show that Democrats are above conspiracy stuff’ may be EXACTLY the anticipated move you’ve been SET UP for. THIS COULD COST US THE COUNTRY,” the X user exclaimed.

“They Accuse [us] of What They Do,” the X user added. “Starlink Connected to Voting Booths. DO YOUR JOB! #Recount2024 #TrumpCheated.”

In an X post that received 3.5 million views, another left-wing conspiracy theorist wrote, “Over 700 Starlink satellites have been taken out of orbit — 13.7 million votes missing. Millions receive message that there ballot wasn’t counted.”

“The vote count in VA, NJ, NY, FL, AZ, NV, WI, MI, PA is skewed but Trump doesn’t have more votes, Harris has less votes,” the X user added.

For his part, Musk trolled BlueAnon conspiracy theorists in a Wednesday X post, sharing a meme featuring an individual with a Democrat Party logo on his forehead, saying, “Look at me. I am the election denier now.”

