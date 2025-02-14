Elon Musk’s DOGE Website Hacked

The website for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was hacked, with tricksters exploiting a security weakness to post their own messages to the site. One message read, “THESE ‘EXPERTS’ LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN.”

DOGE’s website tracking Musk’s cuts to the federal government was not secure and pulls from a database that could be edited by anyone, two separate people who found the vulnerability told 404 Media.

A hacker who became privy to the vulnerability made an update to the site, making it so that doge.gov displayed a message that read, “This is a joke of a .gov site.”

“THESE ‘EXPERTS’ LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN,” a second message posted by a hacker to DOGE’s website read.

As Breitbart News reported, the official DOGE website was launched on Wednesday, with Musk announcing that his team is “trying to be as transparent as possible.”

“We post our actions to the the DOGE handle on X, and to the DOGE website, Musk added. “So all of our actions are maximally transparent. In fact — I don’t know of a case where an organization has been more transparent than the DOGE organization.”

Currently, DOGE’s website displays an aggregation of the organization’s X posts, and offers “Savings,” “Workforce,” “Regulations,” “Join,” and “About” tabs providing more information regarding those topics.

At the time of this writing, DOGE’s “Savings” tab shows a message that reads, “Receipts coming soon, no later than Valentine’s day.”

The “Workforce” tab displays a message that reads, “Meet the U.S. Government” and “Trace your tax dollars through the bureaucracy,” as well as various statistics.

Clicking on the “Regulations” tab takes viewers to a message reading, “This is the number of agency rules created by unelected bureaucrats for each law passed by Congress in 2024,” showcasing more information.

Two web development experts told 404 Media that the DOGE website appears to be built on a Cloudflare Pages site that is not currently hosted on government servers, adding that the database the DOGE site is pulling from can be written to by third parties, which would then populate that information live onto the site. DOGE’s efforts to fix its web security problems are not yet known, but the

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.