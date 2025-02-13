DOGE Website Launches to Be ‘Maximally Transparent’ With Taxpayers

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has launched its official website in an effort to be “maximally transparent,” sharing its most recent findings of bureaucratic waste in a live feed.

Almost immediately after left-wing tech publication Gizmodo published a piece Wednesday claiming that the “billionaire Tesla CEO is a fountain of lies” because the doge.gov landing page was empty — despite a constant stream of updates coming from the DOGE X account — the website went live with a breakdown of federal employees and regulations.

The home page takes users to a live feed of the X account’s detailed posts on savings, while the “Unconstitutionality Index” page shows that the number of agency rules created by “unelected bureaucrats” for each law passed by Congress in 2024 was 18.5.

It also broke down federal regulations by agency, with the Department of Agriculture coming out on top with more than 21,000 sections of regulations, followed closely by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with more than 20,200.

A webpage for the “savings” found by the department states that “receipts” will be posted “no later than Valentine’s Day,” which is on Friday.

“In fact, our actions… we post our actions to the DOGE Handle on X and to the Doge website,” DOGE’s leader, Elon Musk said during a press conference from the Oval Office on Tuesday. “So all of our actions are maximally transparent. In fact, I don’t think there’s been, I don’t know of a case where an organization has been more transparent than the DOGE organization.”

The new website also includes a link for software engineers and other technology professionals to apply to work at the department, stating that the department needs “world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse.”