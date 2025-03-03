Real-time AI Voice Tech Will Make Indian Call Center Workers Sound American

Teleperformance SE, the world’s largest call center operator, is implementing an AI system designed to soften the accents of English-speaking Indian workers in real-time to enhance customer understanding and satisfaction.

TechSport reports that new AI-powered voice technology, developed by Palo Alto-based startup Sanas, analyzes speech input and modifies it to match a specified accent while preserving the speaker’s original voice and emotion. The system employs advanced speech recognition algorithms to transcribe spoken words into text, accounting for various accents and speech patterns. It then applies AI models trained on datasets of various accents to modify the voice, adjusting intonation, stress patterns, and phoneme pronunciation to align with the target accent.

Teleperformance Deputy Chief Executive Officer Thomas Mackenbrock explained the benefits of the technology, stating, “When you have an Indian agent on the line, sometimes it’s hard to hear, to understand. [This technology can] neutralize the accent of the Indian speaker with zero latency, [creates] more intimacy, increases the customer satisfaction, and reduces the average handling time.”

The accent translation technology is part of Teleperformance’s larger AI investment strategy, with plans to invest up to $104 million in AI partnerships in 2025. The company’s focus on using AI to enhance its workforce of 490,000 employees comes as a response to the challenges posed by the rise of AI chatbots in the call center industry.

While Sanas states that its goal is to reduce “accent-based discrimination,” concerns have been raised about the potential impact on call centers in places like the Philippines, which have built their market position on high-quality English speakers. Currently, the software supports Indian and Filipino inflections, with plans to develop versions for other regions, including Latin America.

Teleperformance is deploying the accent translation technology alongside background noise cancellation in Indian call centers, providing customer support for international clients, including major tech companies like Apple, TikTok, and Samsung Electronics. Mackenbrock emphasized that while AI will be ubiquitous, “the human element will be incredibly important” in building connections and enhancing customer experiences.

