Elon Musk’s Estranged Communist Transgender Son Claims His Father Uses IVF to Select Sex of Babies

Xavier Musk, the estranged son of Elon Musk who now uses the name Vivian Wilson and describes himself as a “transgender” woman, has made the startling claim that his father employs sex-selective in vitro fertilization (IVF) to have predominantly male children.

The Standard reports that in a recent post on Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads, Xavier Musk, the estranged son of Elon Musk who calls himself Vivian Jenna Wilson, claimed that his father has been utilizing elective sex selection during the conception of his children via in vitro fertilization (IVF). Wilson, who is 20 years old and a child from Musk’s first marriage to Justine Wilson and an avowed communist, wrote, “My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for. So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender I was going against the product that was sold.”

Wilson came out as transgender at the age of 16 while living full-time with his mother during the pandemic. Musk has been openly unsupportive of his son, alleging in a livestreamed interview with Jordan Peterson in 2024 that he was “tricked” into supporting gender-affirming care for him. He complained about “losing his son,” and attributed the situation to the “woke mind virus.”

Out of Musk’s 14 known offspring, at least 10 are boys. This translates to about 71 percent of the tech mogul’s children being male, a percentage significantly higher than the average for both natural conception and IVF.

While sex selection for babies is illegal in most parts of the world, including the UK, Canada, and South Africa, it remains legal in the United States for non-medical reasons. This has led to the development of a fertility tourism industry catering to couples who wish to choose the sex of their baby. The most common method for sex selection in IVF is preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), which screens embryos for sex chromosomes before implantation in the uterus, boasting an almost 100 percent accuracy rate.

The ethics surrounding sex selection for babies remain a contentious issue, with concerns ranging from the potential creation of unbalanced population demographics to the possible negative impact on a child’s welfare if born the “wrong” gender in the eyes of their parents. Proponents of sex selection, however, argue that it allows for “family balancing” and can help couples rebuild a family when a child of one sex has passed away.

While Musk has not publicly shared his stance on IVF, a source close to the billionaire was quoted in a New York Times profile last year, stating, “Mr. Musk has said that I.V.F. is a more efficient way of having children because it allows parents to control parts of the process, according to a person who understands his thinking.” Musk has been vocal about his pro-natalist stance, encouraging people to have as many children as possible to raise the birth rate and ensure the continuation of society and culture.

