911 Calls Reveal Trump Hating Tesla Arsonist who Set Himself Ablaze May Have Had Even Worse Crimes in Mind

Charleston officials have released 911 calls from witnesses who were present when a Tesla charging station was set on fire by an arsonist who also accidentally set himself ablaze. According to one call, a woman was charging her Tesla EV at the station when the firebomber knocked on her window — indicating he might have had more serious crimes in mind.

Live 5 News reports that the North Charleston Police Department continues to investigate an arson attack on a Tesla charging station by a masked Trump hater who accidentally set himself ablaze while throwing molotov cocktails. The incident has prompted the involvement of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) due to the serious nature of the crime. Now, officials have released 911 calls related to the incident that reveal that a Tesla owner narrowly avoided a potential violent crime aimed at her all because she drives a car produced by Elon Musk’s Tesla.

One 911 caller, a woman who was charging her car at the time, stated that the masked Trump hater knocked on her window before she wisely unplugged her vehicle and drove away. Although she didn’t report that he threatened her, clearly the deranged man could have committed his arson attack on her EV while she was sitting in it. As she was leaving, she noticed smoke and believed the man was lighting something on fire, prompting her call to police.

Another caller reported witnessing the man start the fires before fleeing the scene. The caller described the attack, including the bumbling arsonist lighting himself on fire. The caller reported, “They’re all over the chargers. They’re still burning but they’re starting to go out. He actually got on fire and his shirt was burning for a minute but he ran off.” According to the released 911 calls, other witnesses reported seeing a man approach the charging station with a bottle-like object in his hand, which was likely a beer bottle turned into a molotov cocktail.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident. However, officials discovered that the arsonist had spray-painted the message “Fuck Trump Long Live Ukraine” on the ground next to the chargers, indicating a political motive behind the attack.

The North Charleston Police Department and the ATF are currently investigating the incident, gathering evidence, and reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspect. They are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist in the investigation.

President Trump has declared that political violence against Tesla dealerships, charging stations, and other facilities will be labeled as domestic terrorism due to the escalating violence from leftists enraged by Elon Musk’s support for his administration.

