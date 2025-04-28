‘Focused on American Jobs:’ IBM Announces $150 Billion Investment in U.S. Manufacturing

IBM, one of the nation’s largest technology employers, announced Monday that it plans to invest $150 billion in the United States over the next five years, adding that the company is “focused on American jobs and manufacturing.”

IBM revealed in a Monday press release that it “plans to invest $150 billion in America over the next five years to fuel the economy and to accelerate its role as the global leader in computing.”

“This includes an investment of more than $30 billion in research and development to advance and continue IBM’s American manufacturing of mainframe and quantum computers,” the company said.

IBM CEO and Chairman Arvind Krishna added, “Technology doesn’t just build the future — it defines it.”

“We have been focused on American jobs and manufacturing since our founding 114 years ago, and with this investment and manufacturing commitment we are ensuring that IBM remains the epicenter of the world’s most advanced computing and AI capabilities,” Krishna said.

The technology company added that its innovations include enabling “the U.S. social security system, the Apollo Program that put a man on the moon, and power businesses in every industry.”

IBM also manufactures mainframes in Poughkeepsie, New York, “that are the technology backbone of the American and global economies,” the company said, adding, “More than 70 percent of the entire world’s transactions by value run through the IBM mainframes that are manufactured right here in America.”

Moreover, the tech company, which touts itself as a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise, “operates the world’s largest fleet of quantum computer systems, and will continue to design, build and assemble quantum computers in America,” IBM said.

IBM noted, “Quantum computing represents one of the biggest technology platform shifts and economic opportunities in decades,” and said enabling these solutions will “help us better understand the fundamentals of how the world works,” as well as “transform American competitiveness, jobs, and national security.”

“Today’s announcement reaffirms IBM’s unwavering commitment to the future of American innovation, igniting new economic opportunity in the United States and around the world,” the company said.

Last Wednesday, IBM released its first-quarter earnings results of 2025, which revealed its revenue of $14.5 billion.

“We exceeded expectations for revenue, profitability, and free cash flow in the quarter, led by strength across our Software portfolio,” Krishna said, noting, “There continues to be strong demand for generative AI.”

“We remain bullish on the long-term growth opportunities for technology and the global economy,” the IBM CEO added. “While the macroeconomic environment is fluid, based on what we know today, we are maintaining our full-year expectations for revenue growth and free cash flow.”

