Elon Musk Reflects on Time in White House Including Midnight Ice Cream Run

Elon Musk opened up to reporters about his time working for Donald Trump’s government in a “comically tiny office,” including an amusing anecdote about a midnight ice cream run to the White House kitchen at Trump’s urging.

On Wednesday, Musk spoke with a small group of reporters inside the White House’s Roosevelt Room, where he discussed his work as a special government employee during President Donald Trump’s first 100 days of his second term in office, according to a report by Fox News.

The SpaceX CEO said that so far, he has saved U.S. taxpayers more than $160 billion while leading the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during what was “an intense period” that at times resulted in him working “seven days a week, or close to seven days a week.”

Endearingly, Musk also shed some light on the atmosphere of his workplace for the last 100 days, noting it included a “comically tiny office,” sleeping in the Lincoln bedroom, midnight ice cream snacks from the White House kitchen, and a friendship with President Trump.

“I didn’t think I would ever sleep in there,” Musk told Fox News of his multiple overnight stays in the White House’s Lincoln bedroom. Musk recalled President Trump calling him late at night to say, “By the way, make sure you get ice cream from the kitchen.”

“The president is a very good host,” Musk said, adding, “I went to the kitchen and got some ice cream — I ate a whole tub of ice cream. Caramel. Häagen-Dazs.”

“Don’t tell RFK I ate a whole tub,” the head of DOGE quipped.

As for Musk’s “comically tiny office,” he told reporters it is located “on the top floor” and “has a view of nothing.”

“It has a window, but all you see is an HVAC unit,” Musk revealed. “I guess it’s harder to shoot me — there’s not a good line of sight in there.”

As for his work leading DOGE, Musk said he believes the department has “made progress,” but noted it “could be more effective.”

“In the grand scheme of things, I think we’ve been effective,” the SpaceX CEO said.

“The federal government is a gigantic beast — very complicated — and so if you’re trying to figure out how to stop waste and fraud, you’ve got to map the territory,” Musk added. “That required three months of intense effort, and you have to build the team as well.”

