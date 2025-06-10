Professor AI: OpenAI Seeks to Embed ChatGPT into Every College Class

OpenAI, the developer of popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, wants to embed its AI technology in every aspect of college life. A company executive explains, “Our vision is that, over time, AI would become part of the core infrastructure of higher education.”

If OpenAI successfully integrates its technology into colleges and universities, schools will provide students with AI assistants to help guide, tutor, and quiz them, professors will offer customized AI study bots for each class, and career services will give students recruiter chatbots so they can practice job interviews, according to a report by the New York Times.

“Our vision is that, over time, AI would become part of the core infrastructure of higher education,” Leah Belsky, the vice president of education at OpenAI, told the Times, adding that she envisions the technology being utilized in the same way students use their college emails. Soon, “every student who comes to campus would have access to their personalized AI account,” Belsky said.

The company’s initiative, dubbed, “AI-native universities,” reportedly involves OpenAI selling premium services to schools, as well as deploying marketing campaigns seeking to get students who have never used chatbots to try ChatGPT.

“OpenAI’s campaign is part of an escalating AI arms race among tech giants to win over universities and students with their chatbots,” the Times reported, noting that other tech companies like Google and Microsoft have engaged in similar practices by pushing to get their computers and software into schools over the years.

As for OpenAI, the company appears to be in competition with Elon Musk’s AI technology.

Notably, both OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Musk recently posted similar messages to social media announcing their companies are offering free premium AI services for college students this spring.

“ChatGPT Plus is free for college students in the U.S. and Canada through May!” Altman exclaimed in an April 3 X post.

Days later, Musk took to his platform to announce, “SuperGrok is free for students.”

Google, meanwhile, has declared, “College students get a free upgrade of Gemini through finals 2026.”

Earlier this month, Duke University reportedly began providing students, faculty, and staff with unrestricted access to ChatGPT, and even established a school platform, called DukeGPT, featuring AI tools created by the university.

Meanwhile, California State University says it will make ChatGPT available to more than 460,000 students across its 23 campuses to assist them prepare for “California’s future AI-driven economy,” the Times reported.

When students graduate from college, AI technology will likely follow them into the workforce — or it may kick them out of it.

Just as swiftly as AI transitioned from being vilified to embraced in schools, the technology may equally rapidly obliterate jobs across various fields, according to one entrepreneur currently leading one of the the world’s most powerful AI companies.

As Breitbart News reported, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warns that AI could end up causing a mass elimination of jobs in technology, finance, law, and consulting, among other professions, as well as wipe out half of all entry-level white collar jobs.

Eventually, business leaders will see the savings associated with replacing humans with AI and will implement the changes on a massive scale, Amodei told Axios, adding that he believes this will occur almost overnight, with the public only realizing the calamity when it’s too late.

“We’ve talked to scores of CEOs at companies of various sizes and across many industries,” Axios reported. “Every single one of them is working furiously to figure out when and how agents or other AI technology can displace human workers at scale.”

“The second these technologies can operate at a human efficacy level, which could be six months to several years from now, companies will shift from humans to machines,” the outlet added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.