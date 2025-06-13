Big Tech Companies Step Up to Sponsor Trump’s Army Parade Event

Several major tech companies are helping fund the festivities surrounding President Trump’s upcoming military parade in Washington, DC, this weekend.

According to recent statements from the America250 Foundation, the congressionally appointed nonprofit organizing the U.S. Semiquincentennial celebration, tech giants Oracle, Amazon, Coinbase, and Palantir are among the top sponsors of the events surrounding Trump’s army parade set for Saturday, June 14. The parade, which will feature over 150 military vehicles including Abrams tanks rolling through the streets of the nation’s capital, is being held to mark the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army.

The America250 Foundation is handling spectator logistics and a pre-parade festival on the National Mall funded through corporate sponsorships. A recent press release touted the tech companies and other sponsors as providing “essential resources, ideas, and expertise to engage all Americans” in the lead-up to the July 4, 2026 Semiquincentennial.

Other tech sponsors have long-standing ties to the federal government and Trump administration. Palantir enjoys the strong relationship between Trump and founder Peter Thiel, while Oracle and Amazon are key providers of government cloud computing services. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced its participation at a recent Bitcoin conference.

Country legend Lee Greenwood joined SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily today to describe the honor of being invited to sing at the army parade:

Greenwood said that being asked to participate in the parade is a great honor. And he was thankful for the United States Army’s 250 years of protecting the United States. “All these soldiers that, you know, are in uniform and they’re marching along, and you look at their faces and their dedication and their determination, their discipline. It’s just fantastic to be there. And, of course, being, offered to be there and to be singing. And by the way, I would just also want to say that, tomorrow is my wife’s birthday. Kim, we’ve been married 33 years and I always honor her for her birthday. Oddly enough, the next day is President Trump’s birthday as well. The same day as the parade. It’s Flag Day as well. So, Talk about patriotism. Boy. It all comes together, doesn’t it?” he said.

