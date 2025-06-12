Exclusive: Country Legend Lee Greenwood Talks the Honor of Joining Trump for Saturday’s U.S. Army 250th Anniversary

Country music legend Lee Greenwood joined the Breitbart News Daily on Thursday to discuss his performance with President Donald Trump at the military parade to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary on Saturday.

Greenwood is scheduled to ride in the huge parade and to sing his double platinum hit song, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” as America celebrates the military.

Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater welcomed Greenwood to Washington and noted that the singer is a great patriot, to which Greenwood replied, “Anytime I can have the word patriot associated with me, that’s where I want to be.”

Slater went on to ask Greenwood how he feels about seeing “those incredible troops who, who have done so much for our country.”

Greenwood said that being asked to participate in the parade is a great honor. And he was thankful for the United States Army’s 250 years of protecting the United States.

“All these soldiers that, you know, are in uniform and they’re marching along, and you look at their faces and their dedication and their determination, their discipline. It’s just fantastic to be there. And, of course, being, offered to be there and to be singing. And by the way, I would just also want to say that, tomorrow is my wife’s birthday. Kim, we’ve been married 33 years and I always honor her for her birthday. Oddly enough, the next day is President Trump’s birthday as well. The same day as the parade. It’s Flag Day as well. So, Talk about patriotism. Boy. It all comes together, doesn’t it?” he said.

Slater went on to ask how Greenwood stays so optimistic about this great country, and Greenwood noted that America has always been a place of optimism.

“I’ve always been optimistic. As a matter of fact, as a young man and a young boy I was in the Junior Optimist club,” he said. “I just have the great view of things that are glass half full instead of half empty. And when I sing on stage, it gives me a thrill to know that I’ve made people smile for a moment, thank them, make them happy for a moment. Make them think about the freedom that we enjoy in this country.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Breitbart News Daily can be heard Monday through Friday at Sirius XM Patriot 125. Or downloaded any time along with all Breitbart’s other great content at SoundCloud.

The country crooner added, “That’s what ‘God Bless the USA’ is all about. Of course, my history as a country artist goes back all the way to 1979, when I first moved to Nashville, Tennessee. I already had success in Las Vegas, Nevada, where I was 20 years in the casinos. And so as a history of my entertainment, it for me, it’s I a matter of joy.”

“I mean, I enjoy what I do and bringing joy to the people I sing for and entertain. It’s a piece of magic for me. And, yes, it’s not hard to be optimistic about the United States of America, either. This is a great country,” Greenwood said.

For Greenwood, taking the stage is always an adrenaline rush, and even if he is feeling down ahead of a gig, he is instantly back in the swing as soon as he steps out on stage.

“It’s adrenaline. I mean, I think even if I, even if I felt kind of lethargic. Yeah. When I get on stage, the adrenaline kicks in and I’m like, it’s more than routine,” he said. “Certainly. I mean, I look at the faces, the people that I’m performing for and certainly in a parade, as I mentioned, you’re very close to the people that you’re marching with or riding with in a car when I don’t even know how I’m going to be in the parade.”

“I know I’ll be standing with the president. I know I’ll be singing for him as well. So that’s a thrill. So, there is there’s no way that could be mundane.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.