Caught on Camera: Chicago Woman Smeared Dog Poop on Tesla Cybertruck with Pro-Trump Wrap

A Tesla Cybertruck owner visiting Chicago for a conference captured video of a woman wiping dog feces on his vehicle, which features a distinctive American flag wrap with President Donald Trump’s signature in gold on the tailgate. Internet sleuths quickly identified the alleged perpetrator

Fox 32 Chicago reports that John Evans, a visitor from Savannah, Georgia, parked his distinctive Tesla Cybertruck in Chicago’s Northalsted neighborhood on Wednesday while attending a conference. The vehicle, covered in an American flag wrappingand featuring President Donald Trump’s signature in gold leaf on the tailgate, caught the attention of a passerby who took offense to the truck’s appearance.

Unbeknownst to the woman, the Cybertruck’s multiple cameras captured her in the act of wiping dog excrement on the vehicle. Evans, upon discovering the vandalism, posted images of the perpetrator on X.

Within a day, internet sleuths claimed to have identified the woman and a business she is allegedly associated with. As a result, the business began receiving negative online reviews in response to her actions.

Evans chose not to file a police report, believing that the public backlash served as sufficient punishment. He also expressed his opinion that the police department’s time could be better spent focusing on more serious crimes.

In an interview with Fox 32 Chicago, Evans stated, “I think that America is happy to help other Americans with accountability for bad actors.” He added, “I would say, we are Americans, you have an obligation to do better … when you do something like this, you’re making the problem worse.”

The Tesla owner emphasized the importance of Americans from both sides of the political spectrum learning to coexist more harmoniously. He views the incident as a symptom of the heightened political polarization in the country and hopes that people can work towards reducing such tensions.

Fox 32 Chicago reached out to the business allegedly connected to the woman for comment but has not yet received a response.

Read more at Fox 32 Chicago here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.