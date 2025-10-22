VW Pauses Production on ‘ID Buzz’ EV Bus Due to Slowing Demand

VW is temporarily pausing production of the “ID Buzz” electric bus due to weak demand. The EV van, once hotly in demand, has suffered from increased demand and American consumers turning away from EVs in general.

The Drive reports that Volkswagen has announced that production of its highly anticipated electric van, the ID Buzz, will be temporarily halted at its Hanover, Germany factory. The pause in production, which is initially scheduled to last throughout this week, comes as a result of slowing demand for the vehicle, changing market conditions, and intense competition in the electric vehicle market.

The ID Buzz, a modern electric interpretation of the iconic Volkswagen Microbus, has been met with enthusiasm from both nostalgic fans and leftists eager to embrace the future of electric mobility. However, despite the initial excitement surrounding the vehicle, it appears that demand has not maintained its momentum.

Volkswagen has cited several factors contributing to the decision to pause production. The automaker has acknowledged that the electric vehicle market is becoming increasingly competitive, with numerous manufacturers vying for a share of the growing segment. This intense competition has likely impacted the demand for the ID Buzz, as consumers are presented with a wide array of electric vehicle options.

The end of the American EV tax credit may also play a role in the dampening of demand for VW’s electric bus. Breitbart News previously reported that automakers were scrambling to work around the tax credit to push EVs on consumers:

In a bid to mitigate the impact of the expiring $7,500 federal tax credit on EV leases, automotive giants Ford and GM have launched desperate attempts to effectively extend the subsidy’s use. The programs, rolled out to their respective dealers in recent days, involve the automakers’ financing arms initiating the purchase of EVs from dealers’ inventory by making down payments on them. Under these schemes, the down payments made by the lending arms will qualify them for the $7,500 tax credit on the vehicles. Dealers will then offer leases on those cars to retail customers as usual for several more months, with the $7,500 subsidy factored into the lease rate. This move is expected to soften the blow of the tax credit’s disappearance, which has been in place for over 15 years to encourage EV adoption.

The four-day production halt is a relatively short period, and it remains unclear whether Volkswagen will extend the pause or resume production as planned. The automaker will likely use this time to assess the market conditions, reevaluate its strategies, and potentially make adjustments to its production plans.

Read more at the Drive here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.