Netflix Goes ‘All In’ on AI to ‘Enhance’ Content Creation

Netflix has announced its commitment to leveraging generative AI across its streaming platform to improve various aspects of its service, including recommendations, advertising, and content creation. Critics fear the widespread introduction of “AI Slop,” low quality AI videos that have flooded platforms like YouTube.

CNBC reports that in its latest earnings report, Netflix highlighted the significant opportunities presented by generative AI and its potential to revolutionize the entertainment industry. The company has been utilizing machine learning and AI for several years to power its title recommendations, as well as production and promotion technology. However, with the rapid advancements in generative AI, Netflix is now fully embracing this technology to “enhance” its streaming experience and content creation process.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos told investors, “We’re confident that AI is going to help us and help our creative partners tell stories better, faster and in new ways — we’re all in on that.” He emphasized that while AI cannot automatically make someone a great storyteller, it can certainly augment the creative process and help deliver more impactful titles to Netflix members.

The streaming giant has already begun implementing generative AI tools in various projects. For example, the recent film Happy Gilmore 2 utilized AI to help de-age characters, while producers of the series Billionaires’ Bunker have used generative AI tools during pre-production to explore wardrobe and set designs. These examples demonstrate the practical applications of AI in the entertainment industry and how it can streamline certain aspects of the production process.

Despite the growing concerns in the entertainment and art world regarding the potential for AI to replace human workers and its use of human-made content, Netflix remains optimistic about the technology’s role in enhancing creativity rather than replacing it. The company has released a new AI-focused production guidance aimed at its creators to encourage the responsible use of AI tools and foster a collaborative environment between human creativity and artificial intelligence.

Breitbart News recently reported that Netflix snapped a six-quarter profit streak as the backlash against transgender content picks up steam:

Tennessee Republican Congressman Tim Burchett has already called for Netflix executives to explain the massive amounts of “demonic” transgender content in its children’s offerings. Burchett and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R, KY) have presented the streamer with a letter calling executives to a committee hearing after learning of the cartoon series called, Dead End: Paranormal Park, which was aimed at children under 13, featured a transgender main character. “We need to get them for the committee and ask them what their intentions are with this and if, in fact, they realize what the heck is going on,” Rep. Burchett told Fox News.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.