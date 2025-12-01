Google CEO Sundar Pichai Calls for National AI Regulations Overriding States to ‘Compete with China’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has urged the United States to establish a national framework for AI regulation to maintain its competitive edge against China. Google wants the federal government to override states moving to protect their citizens from the Big Tech Masters of the Universe.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream, Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the need for the United States to strike the right balance in regulating AI to avoid falling behind China in the global race for technological supremacy. Pichai pointed out that the current patchwork of over 1,000 AI-related bills moving through state legislatures could create a confusing and counterproductive regulatory environment that would hinder U.S. companies’ ability to compete on the global stage.

“How do you cope with those varied regulations, and how do you compete with countries like China, which are moving fast in this technology?” Pichai questioned. “So I think we have to get the balance right.”

The Google CEO stressed the importance of finding a middle ground between fostering innovation and establishing necessary safeguards, a task he believes would be better accomplished at the national level. He also called for governments and tech companies to bolster their defenses and work together to develop international frameworks of cooperation to prevent the weaponization of AI technologies against each other.

“Part of it is us as companies making our products better,” Pichai said. “Part of it is governments working together to create standards and frameworks by which we all use technology in a cooperative way.”

While acknowledging the tremendous potential benefits of AI, such as developing new drugs and cancer treatments, Pichai cautioned that the same tools could be misused by malicious actors. “Any technology has a dual side to it,” he noted. “… The journey of humanity is always, ‘How do you harness technology to benefit society?’ And I think this technology is no different.”

Breitbart News recently reported that Google has been accused of “patently false and defamatory statements” by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) after the company’s AI accused her of sexual assault:

In her letter to Pichai, which was obtained by Breitbart News, Blackburn described it as a “catastrophic failure of oversight of an AI model downloaded by more than 200 million people. It is also emblematic of a broader pattern of bias against conservatives within Google’s products.” …. During a recent Senate Commerce Committee hearing, Blackburn noted that the Gemma AI generated reportedly defamatory statements about conservative activist Robby Starbuck being a “child rapist” and a “serial sexual abuser.” A Google government affairs executive said that this sort of hallucination is a known issue, and they are working to address it.

