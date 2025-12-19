Adios, FWD.us: Mark Zuckerberg Cuts Ties with Pro-Immigration Organization He Co-Founded

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has cut ties with FWD.us, the pro-immigration advocacy organization he helped establish in 2013, marking another major shift in his philanthropy and corporate leadership following President Trump’s reelection.

Bloomberg reports that Mark Zuckerberg, the Silicon Valley titan behind Meta, has severed ties with FWD.us, the pro-immigration advocacy group he co-founded alongside other prominent tech executives in 2013. The decision to end the relationship between FWD.us and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), the philanthropic organization founded by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s reelection.

The move to distance himself from FWD.us is just one of several sweeping changes Zuckerberg has implemented in recent times, both in terms of his company’s policies and his personal financial giving. These adjustments appear to be in response to the shifting political landscape in the wake of Trump’s continued presidency. “MAGA Mark” has led significant changes at Meta, including rolling back its infamous censorship regime and nuking DEI policies.

FWD.us was created in 2013 by West Coast investors, including Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and a series of lesser-known billionaires and millionaires.

The group was formed to accelerate the immigration flow into the United States, in cooperation with the Senate’s “Gang of Eight” and President Barack Obama. The bill promised to spike economic growth with a gusher of new workers, consumers, and renters — who would also deliver a huge financial boost to Wall Street and the numerous investors who formed FWD.us.

The group reveals very little about its funding or backers, or operations. The president is Todd Schulte, a former Democratic operative, and the current top backers include California-based Ron Conway who claims to have brought Zuckerberg on board before the 2013 amnesty bill was announced.

A CZI spokesperson provided the following statement to Breitbart News:

Nearly five years ago, we shared that we were focusing on our core work in science, education, and supporting our local communities. As part of that transition, we committed foundational funding to FWD.us to continue their bipartisan work. We have fulfilled that financial commitment and wound down our social advocacy funding. As Mark and Priscilla have shared, Biohub is their primary philanthropy. Through Biohub, they are leading the first large-scale effort to combine frontier AI with frontier biology to advance their mission of helping scientists cure or prevent all disease.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.