DOJ Officials Warn of ‘764’ Extortion Group Targeting Vulnerable Teens

Justice Department officials are sounding the alarm about the online extremist network “764,” whose young followers use social media platforms to target and manipulate vulnerable teens into self-harm and violence.

ABC News reports that in a rare public appearance, career prosecutors from the Justice Department’s National Security Division delivered dire warnings about the online extremist network known as “764.” Speaking at a panel hosted by George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, Justin Sher and James Donnelly, described as the department’s “point people” on 764, shed light on the network’s disturbing tactics and objectives.

According to Sher, the dark content created by 764 members surpasses even the imagination of horror novelists. The network’s followers, often minors themselves, systematically target underage females, particularly those struggling with mental health issues such as depression and eating disorders. They groom their victims by establishing trust or romantic relationships before manipulating and coercing them into self-mutilation, harming others, or engaging in violent acts, all while streaming the content on social media for the network’s entertainment.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported receiving more than 2,000 reports of abuse tied to 764 or similar networks in the first nine months of 2025, doubling the number of reports from the previous year. The FBI is currently investigating over 350 people across the United States with suspected ties to 764 or similar networks, and the Justice Department has publicly charged at least 37 individuals in recent years.

One recent case involved 19-year-old Cayden Newberry of Johnson City, Tennessee, who allegedly forced a 13-year-old girl from New Jersey to carve his initials into her leg and send pictures and videos of the act. Newberry was indicted on two counts related to child exploitation.

Sher explained that 764 and similar networks aim to cause the downfall of society and the U.S. government, seeking a Darwinian society where only the fittest survive. The Justice Department’s National Security Division and the FBI are paying close attention to these networks due to their concerning goals.

While current U.S. laws can make it challenging to prosecute 764-related cases, federal prosecutors are finding creative ways to use existing laws. Some in Congress are also working to pass new legislation that would directly address the specific conduct of online extremist networks like 764.

Hours after the panel, 19-year-old Alexis Aldair Chavez of San Antonio, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a criminal enterprise and racketeering conspiracy through his actions with 764. Chavez admitted to consuming violent 764-related content, grooming young girls for extortion and self-mutilation, and acting as an administrator for various 764 subsidiaries online.

