Data: Hybrid Vehicles’ Fatal Crash Risk Is Three Times Higher than Gas-Powered Cars

Motorists driving hybrid cars are three times more likely to be involved in fatal road collisions compared to those in conventional petrol vehicles, according to recent statistics from the UK’s Department for Transport.

The Times of London reports that Department for Transport data reveals a concerning trend: hybrid cars, which combine gas engines with electric motors, are overrepresented in fatal road accidents in the UK. The official figures show that in the past year, 122 people died in fatal collisions involving hybrid cars, while 777 deaths occurred in crashes with petrol-only vehicles. Considering that petrol models outnumber hybrid vehicles by nearly 20 to one on UK roads, the data suggests that hybrids are involved in approximately three times as many fatal crashes per capita.

Hybrid cars are preferred by many consumers over traditional gas, diesel, or full EVs due to their perceived benefits. They offer the value of home charging while still providing the extended range and reliability of a combustion engine. However, the recent statistics have raised concerns among road safety specialists, prompting calls for an investigation into the underlying reasons for the disproportionate fatality rates.

According to the data, there was one death for every 8,000 hybrid cars on the road last year, compared to one death for every 20,000 diesel vehicles and one death for every 25,000 gas engines.

Experts suggest that the higher death rates in hybrids could be attributed to the complex combination of petrol engines, batteries, and electric motors, which may be more challenging to control and more susceptible to fires in the event of a crash. The intricacy of hybrid systems, with dual power sources, cooling systems, and intricate electronics and wiring, can create “complex fire scenarios which are harder for firemen to put out,” according to Nicholas Lyes from the road safety charity IAM RoadSmart.

The fire risk associated with hybrid vehicles is not limited to crashes alone. The popular Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid has been subject to multiple battery-related fire risk recalls. In March 2025, Ford issued a recall for thousands of Kugas due to a high-voltage battery short-circuit defect that could lead to power loss or even thermal battery venting, increasing the risk of fire. Owners were advised not to charge their vehicles and to operate them in petrol-only mode until a software update could be implemented.

The RAC Foundation has called for a “dedicated investigation” to examine the reasons behind the higher fatality rate in hybrids. Steve Gooding from the organization stated, “It’s high time we had a specialist resource to address road safety risk.”

