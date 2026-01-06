Ashley St Clair, the mother of one of Elon Musk’s sons, has revealed she is being subjected to “revenge porn” deepfakes created using the tech tycoon’s AI tool Grok, which posts the images on X. Musk has been under fire for a week over Grok acting as a “nudify” tool to manipulate images of women and even children into sexually explicit situations.

The Guardian reports that conservative influencer Ashley St Clair, who became estranged from Elon Musk following the birth of their child in 2024, has spoken out about a disturbing campaign of harassment involving Musk’s AI tool, Grok. St Clair told the Guardian that supporters of the X owner have been using the artificial intelligence platform to create fake sexualized images of her by manipulating real photographs, describing the experience as feeling “horrified and violated.”

The abuse has escalated to include the digital manipulation of photographs showing St Clair as a child, with users employing Grok to virtually undress images. The AI tool, which has faced criticism from lawmakers and regulators globally, has been used to create images of women and children in compromising sexual positions, with X users requesting the platform to manipulate pictures of fully clothed women to show them in bikinis, on their knees, or covered in what appears to be semen.

Breitbart News previously reported that Grok will create and post deepfake sexualized images of women even if they tell the AI to stop or block the account altogether:

Dani Pinter, the chief legal officer and director of the Law Center for the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, criticized X for failing to remove abusive images from its AI training material and not banning users who requested illegal content. “This was an entirely predictable and avoidable atrocity,” Pinter said. The scale of the problem is alarming, with Reuters identifying 102 attempts by X users to use Grok to digitally edit photographs of people into bikinis within a single 10-minute period. In at least 21 cases, Grok fully complied with the requests, generating images of women in revealing or translucent bikinis. The majority of those targeted were young women, and in some cases, men, celebrities, politicians, and even a monkey were subjected to these requests.

One particularly disturbing image described by St Clair showed her digitally undressed, placed in a bikini, turned around and bent over, with her toddler’s backpack visible in the background. “I felt horrified, I felt violated, especially seeing my toddler’s backpack in the back of it,” St Clair stated. “It’s another tool of harassment. Consent is the whole issue. People are saying, well, it’s just a bikini, it’s not explicit. But it is a sexual offense to non-consensually undress a child.”

St Clair indicated that the harassment from Musk’s supporters intensified after she publicly discussed his stated desire to build a “legion” of children. Musk is the father of 13 other children with three other women. Despite having what she described as “the most direct line” to address the issue, St Clair reported that her complaints to X have gone unanswered, with the platform failing to remove manipulated images, including one depicting her as a child.

The abuse campaign commenced over the weekend, with St Clair reporting the images to both X and Grok without effective results. “The response time is getting longer as well,” she noted. “When this first started, Grok was removing some of them.” A manipulated image of St Clair as a 14-year-old remained on the platform for 12 hours by Monday afternoon. The image and several others were only removed after the Guardian contacted X for comment regarding the matter.

St Clair explained that Grok had initially claimed it would no longer produce such images, but the situation deteriorated. “Grok said it would not produce these images any more but they continued to get worse. People took pictures of me as a child and undressed me. There’s one where they undressed me and bent me over and in the background is my child’s backpack that he’s wearing right now. That really upsets me,” she said.

The harassment intensified following St Clair’s public complaints about the image manipulation. Since speaking out, she has been contacted by other victims of similar abuse and has received additional disturbing sexual images created by the AI tool, some involving children. “Since I posted this I have been sent a six-year-old covered in what’s supposed to be semen,” St Clair revealed. “She was in a full dress. They said to put her in a blue bikini and cover her in what looks like semen.”

St Clair argued that Grok has enabled the mainstreaming of this form of abuse. “I am also seeing images where they add bruises to women, beat them up, tie them up, mutilated. These sickos used to have to go to the dark depths of the internet and now it is on a mainstream social media app,” she stated.

According to St Clair, this type of abuse serves to silence women and is likely to worsen. She expressed concern that the AI is being “trained” on prompts provided by sexually abusive men, while women are being driven off the platform due to harassment. “If you are a woman you can’t post a picture and you can’t speak or you risk this abuse,” she explained. “It’s dangerous and I believe this is by design. You are supposed to feed AI humanity and thoughts and when you are doing things that particularly impact women and they don’t want to participate in it because they are being targeted, it means the AI is inherently going to be biased.”

St Clair characterized the issue as a “civil rights issue” because “women do not have the ability to participate in and train the models the same as men when they are being targeted. The other LLMs are being trained on the internet too and it’s poisoning the well.”

She asserted that Musk and his team possess the capability to halt this widespread abuse of women within minutes. “These people believe they are above the law, because they are. They don’t think they are going to get in trouble, they think they have no consequences,” St Clair said.

She added that the harassment campaign appears designed to drive women from online discourse. “They are trying to expel women from the conversation. If you speak out, if you post a picture of yourself online, you are fair game for these people. The best way to shut a woman up is to abuse her.”

St Clair indicated she is considering legal action and believes the conduct could be classified as revenge porn under the new Take It Down Act in the United States. The United Kingdom is currently in the process of banning the digital undressing of women, though the relevant legislation has not yet been enacted into law.

In response to inquiries, an X spokesperson stated, “We take action against illegal content on X, including child sexual abuse material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary. Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

