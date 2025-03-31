Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, the alleged mother of billionaire Elon Musk’s 13th child, told reporters that she sold her Tesla to “make up for the 60 percent cut” he allegedly made to child support.

Speaking with a reporter from the Daily Mail, St. Clair said that Elon Musk became vindictive following her public reveal about being his alleged baby mama.

“I’m selling it because I need to make up for the 60 percent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” she said.

“Why do you think that he did that?” asked the reporter.

“That’s a great question for him,” responded St. Clair.

When asked if perhaps Musk intended to be vindictive in some way, St. Clair responded, “That’s his modus operandi when women speak out.” She also said that she has not spoken with him in over a month.

“How would you characterize the way he’s going about this?” asked the reporter.

“You can check the stocks. I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes,” responded St. Clair.

Elon Musk later issued a reply on X, clarifying that he still does not know if he fathered St. Clair’s child.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” he said.

St. Clair then responded to Musk by saying that he refused a paternity test before the child’s birth; she maintains that the two conceived the child during a vacation in St. Barths.

“Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary … until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience,'” she said.

“But you’re really only punishing your son,” she continued. “It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child.”

As Breitbart News reported, the paternity suit between St. Clair and Musk has escalated into what might be a contentious custody battle.

“In the documents submitted to a New York court, St. Clair’s legal team claims that Musk’s lawyers have been ‘non-responsive’ to attempts to serve the billionaire with paternity and custody paperwork. They are requesting permission from a judge to send the legal documents to Musk via email instead,” said the report.

“St. Clair argues that having process servers deliver the papers to Musk in person would be ‘impractical’ given his high profile, constant travel, and round-the-clock security detail,” it added. “The filing notes that Musk spends significant time around the White House in his role in President Trump’s DOGE, an area with extremely tight security that would prevent access.”

