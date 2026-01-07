Google Cofounder Larry Page Relocates Business Interests Out of California Before Proposed Wealth Tax Deadline

Google cofounder Larry Page has officially moved multiple business entities out of California, completing the transfers before a year-end deadline related to a proposed billionaire wealth tax in the state. Page is currently the second-richest person in the world.

Business Insider reports that Google cofounder Larry Page has completed the process of cutting business ties with California, transferring numerous entities out of the state ahead of a December 2025 deadline connected to a proposed wealth tax measure. The moves were confirmed through official filings reviewed by Business Insider and represent a significant shift in how the billionaire structures his business operations. The move is ironic as Google is an infamously leftist company — apparently its founders draw the line at their own pocketbooks.

Page’s family office, known as Koop, underwent conversion from California to Delaware incorporation in late December, according to filings submitted to both states. The reorganization extended beyond just the family office, encompassing multiple business entities associated with Page’s various investments and ventures.

Among the converted entities was Flu Lab LLC, a vehicle Page has utilized to fund influenza research. The company now lists its principal office address in Nevada. Another entity called One Aero, which has provided funding for Page’s flying car ventures, was also converted to Delaware and now lists Florida as its principal office location.

Additional filings documented the conversion of Dynatomics LLC from California to Delaware, with a new principal address established in Keller, Texas. Page launched Dynatomics in 2023 as a startup focused on applying AI technologies to aircraft manufacturing. According to a source familiar with Page’s operations, the Dynatomics team, led by Chris Anderson, continues operating from California. Neither Anderson nor representatives from Page’s family office provided responses to requests for comment.

The New York Times previously reported in December that Page had informed associates he was contemplating a move to Florida due to a proposed ballot measure targeting the state’s wealthiest residents. If approved by voters, the measure would impose a five percent tax on assets for any California resident with a net worth exceeding $1 billion.

California law determines residency based on various factors related to an individual’s connections to the state. These factors include the amount of time spent physically present in California and the maintenance of substantial business relationships within the state. Should voters approve the ballot measure in November, its provisions would apply retroactively to anyone classified as a California resident as of January 1, 2026.

A source with knowledge of Page’s situation confirmed that the Google cofounder had already departed California. However, whether Page intends this relocation to be permanent or temporary remains unclear. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Page holds the position of second-richest person globally.

Privacy considerations hold particular importance for Page, whose family office operates with a level of secrecy that exceeds most comparable organizations. The office operates under the careful management of CEO Wayne Osborne. Cristina Rosado, an attorney who handles numerous assets for both Page and Southworth, executed the signatures on several California filing documents.

Breitbart News previously reported that tech entrepreneurs including Peter Thiel and Palmer Luckey have slammed the proposed wealth tax:

According to the New York Times, conservative venture capitalist Peter Thiel and Google cofounder Larry Page are among those looking into relocating in case the tax becomes law. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who represents part of Silicon Valley, drew attention to the story on X and echoed President Franklin Roosevelt’s sentiment, saying, “I will miss them very much.” Commenters were quick to point out that Khanna previously opposed taxes on unrealized capital gains. Khanna’s support for the wealth tax unleashed a flood of negative reactions from the tech community. Palmer Luckey, cofounder of defense tech startup Anduril, warned that the tax would force founders to sell significant portions of their companies to pay for “fraud, waste, and political favors for the organizations pushing this ballot initiative.” He expressed concern that if he and his wealthy peers cannot come up with billions of dollars in cash to pay the tax, the state could seize their homes and garnish their wages. “One market correction, nationalization event, or prohibition of divestiture (not at all uncommon during wartime) and I am screwed for life,” Luckey posted on X.

