Take Action: Tell Google to Show You Stories from Breitbart News in the ‘Top Stories’ Section of Search Results

Since you are a Breitbart News reader, you are aware of Google’s “unprecedented algorithmic suppression” of Breitbart News in search results. That’s actually what Google’s own Gemini 2.5 Pro AI calls it. However, Google has recently launched a “Preferred Sources” feature that allows you, with just a few clicks, to designate Breitbart News as a source to include in the “Top Stories” section of Google search results.

To make this happen — and please do — click on the orange “fight back” button which will take you to the “Source Preferences” page, where you see that “Breitbart.com” is already populated. Then, click on the box to the right to select Breitbart as a preferred source.



Once that box is checked, you’re done! You can confirm that Google has recorded your selection by looking at the “Your sources” box at the bottom of the screen, which should now list Breitbart News.

Breitbart News stories should start appearing in “Top Stories” as part of a dedicated “From your sources” section on Google search results.

To be clear, this new “Preferred Sources” feature does not override Google’s targeted suppression of Breitbart News in general search results. It will, or it is supposed to, ensure that Breitbart News will be included if and when the “Top Stories” section is presented with your Google search results. You will see a “from your sources” section of the Top Stories box that should now feature some Breitbart News articles, as shown in this image:

It is critical that Breitbart News readers make their voices heard by telling Google to do this. Please designate Breitbart News as a “preferred source” today.

At least you’ll sometimes see us.

