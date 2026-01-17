Police: 11-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Killed Father for Taking Away Nintendo Switch

An 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing criminal homicide charges after fatally shooting his father this week. According to law enforcement officials, the boy told his mother “I killed daddy” after the killing, which was reportedly motivated by his parents taking away his Nintendo Switch.

WGAL News 8 reports that Pennsylvania State Police have arrested and charged an 11-year-old boy with criminal homicide following the fatal shooting of his father in the early morning hours of January 13, 2026. The incident occurred at a residence on South Market Street in Duncannon Borough, Perry County.

Officers responded to the home around 3:20 a.m. after receiving a call about an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, they discovered Douglas Dietz, 42, deceased from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was found in his bed in the bedroom he shared with his wife, where he was apparently shot to death in his sleep.

According to an affidavit obtained by local media, Douglas Dietz’s wife reported that she was asleep when a loud noise awakened her. She noticed a smell similar to fireworks in the air. When she attempted to wake her husband by nudging him, he did not respond. Initially, she heard what sounded like water dripping, but upon turning on the bedroom light, she discovered it was blood.

The couple’s 11-year-old son, identified as Clayton Dietz, then entered the bedroom and shouted that his father was dead. State troopers at the scene reported hearing Clayton tell his mother “I killed daddy.” Court records indicate that Douglas and his wife had adopted Clayton in 2018.

The murder is even more shocking because it occurred on the boy’s birthday. According to court documents, the couple had gone to bed shortly after midnight, having just sung happy birthday to Clayton. When investigators interviewed the 11-year-old, he stated that he had enjoyed a good day with his parents. However, the documents indicate that when his father told him it was time to go to bed, he became angry.

During police questioning, Clayton admitted to shooting someone and identified his father as the intended target. He told investigators that he had someone specific in mind when he decided to use the firearm.

The wife informed police that a gun safe was located in the bedroom but claimed she did not know where the key was kept. Clayton told investigators that he found the key in his father’s drawer. According to his statement, he unlocked the safe while attempting to locate his Nintendo Switch gaming console, which had previously been confiscated by his parents as a disciplinary measure.

The affidavit details that Clayton admitted to removing the gun from the safe, loading bullets into the weapon, and walking over to his father’s side of the bed. He stated that he pulled back the hammer and fired the gun at his father while he slept. When investigators asked Clayton what he thought would happen when he fired the weapon, he responded that he was angry and had not thought about the consequences of his actions.

Following the investigation, Pennsylvania State Police took Clayton into custody and formally charged him with criminal homicide. He was denied bail and is currently being held at the Perry County Prison. A hearing has been scheduled for January 22, 2026.

