Conservative Group: Wall Street’s Private Equity Takeover of Cancer Care Will Impact Patients

A new report from The Bull moose Project reveals that private equity firms have quietly taken over major chunks of America’s cancer care system — and warns the consequences of this takeover are rising costs, declining quality, and a growing threat to physician independence.

According to a report published by conservative group The Bull Moose Project, investor-backed groups have spent the last two decades consolidating oncology practices, imaging centers, specialty pharmacies, and billing operations into sprawling corporate networks. What was once largely run by physicians has increasingly shifted into the hands of financial firms driven by profit targets.

The report argues that cancer care has become attractive to Wall Street because demand is constant and Medicare reimbursement rules often reward expensive drugs and procedures. Private equity firms have reportedly acquired hundreds of oncology practices nationwide, reshaping the delivery of treatment and who controls the decision-making.

But the report claims the takeover isn’t just administrative — it changes incentives in ways that can directly affect patients.

Studies cited in the report claim private equity ownership in oncology is associated with higher price increases than any other medical specialty, while outcomes worsen in certain procedures. The report alleges that patients face higher complication rates and even higher mortality in some cancer operations — while doctors are pushed to see more patients faster and use more high-cost therapies.

The report also warns that the shift hits hardest in low-income and rural communities, where corporate pressure and consolidation can narrow patient options and destabilize local health access.

Beyond pricing and outcomes, the report documents what it describes as a troubling trail of scandals tied to private equity-backed cancer providers — including allegations involving fraud, kickbacks, data breaches, and bankruptcies that can leave patients stranded and communities without critical services.

As the private equity footprint expands, lawmakers and regulators have begun responding with renewed antitrust attention and efforts aimed at limiting corporate control of medicine, though the report notes the industry is lobbying aggressively to block reforms.

The Bull Moose Project’s warning is blunt: without stronger oversight, cancer care risks becoming less about patient needs and more about maximizing revenue off Americans at their most vulnerable moments.

Read more at The Bull Moose Project here.

