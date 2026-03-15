Oscars 2026: Academy Awards ‘Most Protected Event in Oscars History’

The 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night will be the “most protected event in Oscars history,” The Hollywood Reporter reports, with more than 1,000 law enforcement personal protecting the celebrity elites gathered to celebrate themselves at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

ABC News cited LAPD sources noting that while “security has become incredibly tight at the Oscars in recent years….this year, between private security and LAPD resources, it will be even tighter.”

In a statement regarding Oscars security, the LAPD said it will be “extensive and coordinated.”

They added, “This year’s security planning has been extensive and coordinated across multiple LAPD divisions, supported by local, state, and federal agencies. Our preparations include layered security perimeters, traffic management plans, and a highly visible police presence throughout the Hollywood area.”

The Hollywood Reporter referenced “the long stretches of barricades and metal fencing lining Hollywood Boulevard as traffic funnels toward the Dolby Theatre” and noted the presence of “patrol cars on every corner.”

They also noted that over “1,000 law enforcement personnel” are being used to protect the event via a one mile barricade and second layer of protection including “SWAT teams posted on nearby buildings.”

The U.S. Sun observed that “officials in charge of protecting the Oscars have deployed the tightest-ever levels of security.”

LAPD chief Jim McDonnell said, “In Los Angeles, we use rings of security to harden the target.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.