Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to rumors that circulated on social media claiming he was dead, sharing a video of himself getting a cup of coffee.

In a video shared on X, Netanyahu was seen at a cafe taking a sip from a coffee. Netanyahu is also seen taking turns holding up each of his hands to show that each one has five fingers.

“They say I’m what? Watch,” the translated text on Netanyahu’s post on X said.

In the video, Netanyahu also states, “I think coffee is to die for, I think my nation is to die for,” the New York Post reported.

“We are doing things that I cannot share at this moment, but we are doing things,” Netanyahu shared in the video, adding that Israel has been “hitting Iran very hard,” according to the outlet.

Netanyahu’s words come after rumors swirled about him “being assassinated,” according to the outlet.

The rumors came in response to a video posted to X on Friday, which people claimed was created by artificial intelligence (AI). Some people also alleged that it looked like he had six fingers, instead of five.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the rumor of Netanyahu’s death “was originally pushed by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.”

In the video, Netanyahu also advised Israeli citizens to “keep listening to the Home Front Command’s instructions all the time” and to “always stay near shelter,” according to the outlet.

In response to Netanyahu’s proof of life video, several people claimed that this video was also AI.

“Did you know? It took the Israeli government 4 days to meticulously put together this AI video,” one user on X wrote. “And the world debunked it, in less than 30 minutes.”

Another user questioned how Netanyahu was able to “casually travel to a café nearly an hour from Tel Aviv” if Israeli citizens are “confined to shelters.”

“Is that café genuinely operating during a conflict?” the user asked. “And why choose a mountaintop location—one of the most exposed places imaginable—if the threat environment is truly severe?”

“Great job not spilling your coffee that is filled to the brim of your coffee cup,” another person wrote.