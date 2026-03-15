Oscars 2026: Michael B. Jordan Proclaims ‘God is Good’ After Winning Best Actor

Actor Michael B. Jordan proclaimed “God is good” after winning Best Actor for his dual performance in the Vampire musical horror film Sinners on Sunday.

Jordan became the sixth black Oscar winner for Best Actor on Sunday, joining the ranks of such legends as Sydney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Forest Whitaker, Jamie Foxx, and Will Smith.

“God is good! God is good!” Jordan began before he went on to point out his mother and father in the crowd.

After thanking Warner Bros. and director Ryan Coogler (who also won for Best Original Screenplay) for “betting on original ideas,” Jordan closed his speech with an acknowledgment of the screen legends who took home the statue before.

I stand here because of the people that came before me, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, and to be amongst those giants, those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys, thank you, everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career,” he said.

“I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me, so thank you for keeping betting on me,” he concluded.

Sinners also made history on Sunday night when Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win Best Cinematography – a moment that was later acknowledged by host Conan O’Brien.