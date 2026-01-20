Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck Suffers Largest Sales Decline in American EV Market

Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck suffered the largest sales drop of any electric vehicle in the United States during 2025, with deliveries falling by nearly half compared to the previous year.

An analysis of Cox Automotive data by InsideEVs has revealed that the Tesla Cybertruck experienced the steepest decline in sales volume among all electric vehicles sold in the United States during 2025. The angular pickup truck, which for a time became the EV of choice for conservative influencers, faced unprecedented challenges in maintaining market momentum.

According to Cox Automotive estimates, Tesla sold approximately 39,000 Cybertrucks during 2024, the vehicle’s first full year on the market. However, sales plummeted to roughly 20,200 units in 2025, representing a decline of nearly 19,000 vehicles. This drop constituted the largest year-over-year sales decrease of any electric model available in the American market, including vehicles that were discontinued partway through the year.

The sales figures are based on third-party estimates, as Tesla does not publicly disclose delivery numbers broken down by region or individual model. These estimates serve as the primary indicator of the company’s performance in specific markets and with particular vehicles.

The Cybertruck’s dramatic sales decline can be partially attributed to its strong debut performance in 2024. The vehicle concluded that year as the best-selling electric pickup truck in America by a considerable margin, attracting buyers with its distinctive appearance and features such as a steer-by-wire system. Because relatively few electric vehicles achieve annual sales exceeding 30,000 to 40,000 units in an increasingly competitive market, the Cybertruck faced a steeper potential decline than most battery-powered models, which typically sell between 2,000 and 20,000 units annually.

Beyond the natural market correction following initial enthusiasm, the data suggests that consumer demand for the Cybertruck has deteriorated rapidly after the early rush of buyers. Tesla has stated that its Texas factory possesses the capacity to produce over 125,000 Cybertrucks annually, and company CEO Elon Musk has previously mentioned 250,000 trucks as a potential production target. The disparity between production capacity and actual sales indicates that Tesla may have significantly overestimated consumer appetite for the relatively expensive stainless steel electric vehicle.

The Cybertruck encountered a unique combination of challenges throughout 2025. The vehicle’s polarizing design, which has divided consumers since its initial unveiling in 2019, continued to limit its appeal. Musk’s EV pickup truck has also been plagued with problems, resulting in 10 recalls in less than two years.

The vehicle also faced broader market headwinds affecting all large electric pickup trucks, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV. Electric trucks have struggled to gain traction in the United States market due to the high cost of their large battery packs and concerns regarding limited towing capability. The F-150 Lightning, once promoted as the vehicle that would bring electric trucks into the mainstream, was discontinued in December. Ram cancelled its fully electric pickup plans in favor of a range-extended electric vehicle version featuring a gasoline engine to supplement the battery. While General Motors and Rivian continue to sell electric pickups in the United States, none have achieved sales volumes comparable to gasoline-powered trucks.

