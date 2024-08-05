Streamer Adin Ross Connects Gen Z to Donald Trump, Gifts Him Tesla Cybertruck Wrapped with Iconic Fist Pump Image

Former President Donald Trump may need to add on to his Mar-A-Lago garage after a Monday interview with online streamer Adin Ross.

Ross interviewed Trump for more than an hour in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in a wide-ranging conversation that culminated in Ross gifting Trump a new vehicle.

Trump surprised the audience when he entered the interview from the back of the room as 50 Cent’s “Many Men” played. The song set the tone for the conversation, in which the young internet celebrity teed up an energized and pugnacious Trump for many of his standard subjects while showcasing a relatability not often seen in Trump’s interviews with older, more seasoned journalists.

JUST IN: Donald Trump walks into Adin Ross' stream on Kick to 50-Cent's 'Many Men.' Ross showed up to Mar-A-Lago in a Trump-themed Cybertruck. "You already broke the chat in 5 minutes," Ross told Trump just moments after they went live. Ross told Trump that he wanted to put… pic.twitter.com/jvJCPFakgZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 5, 2024

“You took a bullet for everyone in this room, everyone watching,” Ross said to applause from the crowd, adding, “The action that you gave, no other president is gonna do that” and calling him “brave.”

“The audience was very brave, also,” Trump responded.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

The interview touched on the Democrat Party’s ejection of President Joe Biden from the ticket, after which party powerbrokers installed Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee.

“It was really a coup,” Trump said. “She’s actually worse than he is, and you’re starting to see that.”

Trump maintained that the country will reject Harris once learning about her and her failed record.

“These people are gonna destroy our country,” Trump said. “We can’t let ’em do it.”

Notably, the interview occurred amid escalating economic concerns as global markets’ weekend crash continued into Monday.

After the interview, Ross walked Trump outside to a waiting Tesla Cybertruck wrapped with the iconic image — which Ross called “a pretty badass picture” — of Trump pumping his fist defiantly after being shot on July 13.

Ross gifted Trump the vehicle. “I think its incredible,” Trump said of the truck and the image.

A surreal conversation ensued inside the Cybertruck, with Trump and Ross alternating choosing songs from Trump’s playlist.

President Trump and Adin Ross are now just listening to music in a cybertruck wrapped with a picture of him raising his fist after the assassination attempt. So awesome pic.twitter.com/Jd9Fzgt3Qi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 5, 2024

Trump, touting legendary Frank Sinatra among his favorites, kicked off the intergenerational jukebox selection with “California Dreamin'” by The Mamas & the Papas.

“Thinking that it’s gonna come back under proper management,” Trump quipped, in a not-so-subtle jab at his opponent’s home state.

Ross selected Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” — complete with Eddie Van Halen’s classic guitar riff — prompting Trump to reminisce fondly about his late friend Jackson.

The broadcast ended with Trump and Ross performing Trump’s iconic dance move.

“I’ll tell you about TikTok. Trump is gonna keep TikTok going, whereas Biden and Harris have no idea what it means,” Trump told onlookers, promising to save the popular app.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.