Ford Admits Electric Vehicle Division Will Burn Cash for Years to Come

Ford announced significant financial losses for 2025 driven by its struggling electric vehicle division, with the automaker projecting continued losses in the segment for at least three more years.

The New York Times reports that Ford Motor Company reported substantial financial losses this week, primarily attributed to its electric vehicle operations, as the automaker significantly restructures its EV strategy. The company’s electric vehicle division lost $4.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to lose between $4 billion and $4.5 billion in 2026, with profitability not expected until approximately 2029.

The announcement marks a dramatic reversal for Ford, which several years ago positioned itself as a leader among traditional automakers by rapidly introducing three electric vehicle models. The company hoped these vehicles would boost sales and increase profitability, but the strategy has instead resulted in mounting losses totaling more than $16 billion since 2022.

“We are now targeting break-even around 2029,” stated Ford CFO Sherry House, during a conference call discussing the company’s financial results on Tuesday.

The substantial losses prompted Ford to announce a major scaling back of its electric vehicle plans in December. The company ceased production of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, abandoned plans to produce an electric truck at a facility under construction in Tennessee, and canceled development of an electric commercial van.

Breitbart News previously reported on the massive charges Ford took to restructure its electric vehicle division:

In a stunning blow to the U.S. auto industry’s ambitious EV plans, Ford Motor announced on Monday that it expects to incur approximately $19.5 billion in charges, primarily due to its struggling electric vehicle business. The staggering write-down marks the largest impairment taken by a company in Detroit’s history and underscores the challenges faced by automakers as they grapple with lackluster demand for EVs. Faced with mounting losses totaling $13 billion in its EV division since 2023, Ford has decided to shift its strategy, focusing on bolstering its lineup of gas-powered vehicles while transitioning to hybrid and extended-range electric models that incorporate onboard gasoline engines. The move aims to pull back from loss-making assets and redirect capital to more profitable models.

As part of its revised strategy, Ford plans to manufacture a version of the Lightning that incorporates a gasoline engine capable of recharging the truck’s batteries while driving. The Tennessee factory will instead be used to produce gasoline-powered trucks, while a facility in Ohio will manufacture hybrid and gas-powered delivery vans.

Despite these cutbacks, Ford maintains plans to develop a medium-sized pickup truck with an expected price point of around $30,000. Scheduled for release in 2027, this vehicle will utilize new components and production methods that the company says will significantly reduce costs.

Breitbart News previously reported that the pickup truck EV project is considered so important by Ford executives that they compare it to the Apollo space missions:

During a conversation with automotive media at the Detroit Auto Show, Ford CEO Jim Farley offered new details about the company’s Universal EV Platform development, describing the initiative as one of the most challenging projects in his career. Farley compared Ford’s EV development to NASA in the Space Race: “This is literally like the Apollo or Gemini mission within Ford. A uniquely American, high-risk project… just like the power units for Formula 1, it’s one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever been involved in.” The Universal EV Platform, which Ford announced last year, represents a significant strategic shift for the automaker as it works to create vehicles capable of competing with Chinese manufacturers on both technology and production costs. The platform is scheduled to debut in 2027 with an electric pickup truck built in Kentucky, with pricing expected to start around $30,000. According to reports, Ford plans to develop potentially seven additional vehicle variants using this same underlying architecture, including a midsize crossover.

Looking ahead, Ford expressed optimism about its financial outlook for 2026. The company projects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and other items will range between $8 billion and $10 billion this year, a significant improvement from the $6.8 billion reported for 2025.

Read more at the New York Times here.

