Not Learning Their EV Lesson: Ford *Still* Considers Electric Pickup Truck Its ‘Apollo Space Mission’

Ford CEO Jim Farley has provided an update on the automaker’s ambitious electric vehicle platform project, comparing the undertaking to historic space exploration programs while confirming that prototype vehicles are now operational. Ford recently took a historic $19.5 billion write down related to electric cars, signaling its retreat from EVs.

Inside EVs reports that during a conversation with automotive media at the Detroit Auto Show, Ford CEO Jim Farley offered new details about the company’s Universal EV Platform development, describing the initiative as one of the most challenging projects in his career. Farley compared Ford’s EV development to NASA in the Space Race: “This is literally like the Apollo or Gemini mission within Ford. A uniquely American, high-risk project… just like the power units for Formula 1, it’s one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever been involved in.”

The Universal EV Platform, which Ford announced last year, represents a significant strategic shift for the automaker as it works to create vehicles capable of competing with Chinese manufacturers on both technology and production costs. The platform is scheduled to debut in 2027 with an electric pickup truck built in Kentucky, with pricing expected to start around $30,000. According to reports, Ford plans to develop potentially seven additional vehicle variants using this same underlying architecture, including a midsize crossover.

Farley reported substantial progress on the commercialization phase of the project. All components have been quoted and designed, and the company has moved into the process of retrofitting manufacturing facilities to accommodate the new production methods. Ford has ceased production of the Escape model at the designated facility and has installed megacasting machines that are currently operational. Most significantly, prototype vehicles are now running with Ford’s own software systems.

The CEO expressed particular enthusiasm about seeing test vehicles performing basic functions like turning and stopping using Ford-developed software and custom-designed silicon chips. This milestone represents a crucial step in the platform’s development, demonstrating that the integrated systems are functioning as intended.

The $5 billion project originated in California, deliberately positioned away from Ford’s traditional management structure to ensure independence and maintain security. The development team includes veterans from Tesla, Apple, and Rivian, bringing outside expertise to the initiative. The platform will incorporate a completely reimagined assembly line approach.

Farley’s emphasis on the company’s new EV platform is particularly puzzling since the company took a massive financial charge in December, admitting defeat in its attempt to force customers to embrace electric vehicles. As Breitbart News reported:

In a stunning blow to the U.S. auto industry’s ambitious EV plans, Ford Motor announced on Monday that it expects to incur approximately $19.5 billion in charges, primarily due to its struggling electric vehicle business. The staggering write-down marks the largest impairment taken by a company in Detroit’s history and underscores the challenges faced by automakers as they grapple with lackluster demand for EVs. Faced with mounting losses totaling $13 billion in its EV division since 2023, Ford has decided to shift its strategy, focusing on bolstering its lineup of gas-powered vehicles while transitioning to hybrid and extended-range electric models that incorporate onboard gasoline engines. The move aims to pull back from loss-making assets and redirect capital to more profitable models. Ford CEO Jim Farley acknowledged the necessity of the pivot, stating, “Instead of plowing billions into the future knowing these large EVs will never make money, we are pivoting. We now know enough about the U.S. market where we have a lot more certainty in this second inning of reduced-emissions powertrains.”

