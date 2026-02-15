Serve the Robots: Waymo Hires Gig Workers to Close Robotaxi Doors Left Open by Customers

Google’s Waymo has begun paying gig economy workers from DoorDash and other platforms to close robotaxi doors left open by customers. The self-driving vehicles are stuck in place when doors are left open, a common occurrence for the company.

CNBC reports that Waymo has confirmed it is running a pilot program in Atlanta that compensates delivery drivers for closing robotaxi doors that passengers leave ajar. The initiative addresses a fundamental operational challenge: when a rider exits a Waymo vehicle and fails to properly close the door, the autonomous car cannot depart until a human physically closes it.

The program came to public attention after a Reddit post revealed that a DoorDash driver in Atlanta was offered payment of eleven dollars and twenty-five cents to close the door of a nearby Waymo vehicle. DoorDash drivers receive notifications when a Waymo in their vicinity has an open door, allowing the vehicles to return to service more quickly after a gig worker takes care of the problem.

In a joint statement to CNBC, Waymo and DoorDash emphasized their commitment to exploring new and flexible earning opportunities for delivery workers. The companies also indicated that future Waymo vehicles will feature automated door closure systems, though no timeline was provided for when this capability will be implemented.

Beyond DoorDash, Waymo has also partnered with Honk, an independent roadside assistance company, to address the door closure issue. According to a Washington Post report, Honk users who provide maintenance services for Waymo vehicles have been offered as much as twenty-four dollars in Los Angeles for closing a single door.

The reliance on human workers for such basic tasks highlights the limitations of even the most sophisticated autonomous vehicle technology. Despite significant advances in self-driving capabilities, Waymo still requires costly human intervention for certain fundamental operations that might seem trivial but prove essential for continuous service.

Waymo represents a cornerstone investment for Google’s “Other Bets” division, which according to the company’s financial filings focuses on using technology to address significant challenges across various industries, including transportation and health technology. The company was recently valued at one hundred twenty-six billion dollars in a financing round, underscoring investor confidence in autonomous vehicle technology.

However, the autonomous vehicle sector continues to face substantial financial challenges. In Google’s annual filing released last week, the company disclosed that its Other Bets segment recorded an operating loss of seven point five billion dollars last year. This figure included a two point one billion dollar stock-based compensation charge specifically attributed to Waymo.

Despite these financial pressures, Waymo continues to expand its operations aggressively. The company currently provides fully autonomous robotaxi services across six markets in the United States. On Thursday, Waymo announced the deployment of its next-generation robotaxi as part of its strategy to extend its leadership position in the American autonomous vehicle market. The company has outlined plans to expand into several additional cities throughout this year.

