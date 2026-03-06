Oracle Plans Massive Job Cuts as AI Data Center Expansion Costs Soar

Enterprise software and AI giant Oracle is reportedly preparing to slashs thousands of jobs as it grapples with financial pressures stemming from its massive AI data center expansion effort.

Bloomberg reports that Oracle, the software giant chaired by billionaire Larry Ellison, is facing mounting financial challenges as it works to expand its cloud computing infrastructure to meet surging demand from major AI clients. The company has transformed from a smaller player in the cloud market to a significant force in the business of renting computing power, largely due to its substantial $300 billion agreement with OpenAI.

However, this rapid expansion has created concerns among investors about how Oracle will finance the necessary data center infrastructure to serve not only OpenAI but also other high-profile customers such as Elon Musk’s xAI and Meta. The financial strain has reportedly led to the decision to reduce its workforce across multiple divisions.

In February, Oracle outlined ambitious plans to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion during the current year to fund its cloud infrastructure expansion. This announcement heightened investor concerns regarding the company’s increasing debt burden and overall financial stability.

The scale of the required investment became clearer in December when Oracle revealed that it expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2026 to reach $50 billion, representing a $15 billion increase from the $35 billion figure the company had estimated during its first-quarter earnings call.

According to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter, the layoffs will affect divisions throughout Oracle and could be implemented as early as this month. Some of the cuts will specifically target job categories that the company anticipates will diminish due to the increasing automation capabilities of artificial intelligence technology.

The planned workforce reductions are expected to be more extensive than Oracle’s typical rolling job cuts, suggesting a more significant restructuring effort than the company has undertaken in recent years. Earlier this week, Oracle announced internally that it would review many open job listings in its cloud division, effectively implementing a slowdown or freeze on the hiring process.

As of May 31, 2025, Oracle employed approximately 162,000 full-time workers, according to the company’s annual filing with the SEC. The potential job cuts represent a notable portion of this workforce, though the exact number of affected employees has not been specified.

Oracle is scheduled to report its third-quarter financial results on Tuesday, which will provide additional insight into the company’s financial position and operational performance. The company’s stock performance has been challenging, with shares falling more than 15 percent last year. The December quarterly results revealed approximately $10 billion in cash burn during the first half of the fiscal year, underscoring the financial pressures facing the organization.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.