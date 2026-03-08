PHOTOS: Supporters Flooded Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA with Gifts After Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Blake Neff, a producer for The Charlie Kirk Show, shared photos of letters and gifts that Turning Point USA and Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, have received from fans and supporters around the world. “Two people sent Erika their Purple Hearts,” he revealed.

“Turning Point and Erika received a tremendous amount of mail and mementos in the days after Charlie’s assassination,” Neff began in a Wednesday X post.

“As Erika promised, it’s been saved and collected in one of the buildings on the Turning Point campus. I was recently showing it to some visitors and thought I’d post photos of some more interesting items,” he added, sharing several photos featuring fan-created paintings.

“Two people sent Erika their Purple Hearts,” Neff added in a follow-up post, nearly six months after the conservative icon’s horrific September 10 assassination.

“A staffer told me this was painted using coffee. Not sure how that works but my artistic ability extends to doodling stick figures,” Neff continued in his bittersweet X thread, sharing art depicting Kirk with his family.

“There are a lot of lovely letters from children,” Neff shared.

In one letter, a 7-year-old child wrote, “Dear Erika, I hope you are feeling good. I was very sad when I heard that Charlie Kirk your husband got shot and I was very sad when I heard the [speech] on screen. I hope that you love this card. Sorry for this.”

“This image of Charlie is a composite of, mostly, In-N-Out Burger locations,” Neff said in a follow-up X post, sharing a photo of the free speech martyr’s face impressively depicted using a montage of images of the establishment.

“A fitting choice as it was Charlie’s favorite fast food outlet (for staff; sadly burgers, fries, and shakes were not on the list of ~5 foods Charlie actually ate),” the The Charlie Kirk Show producer further explained.

Neff also posted a letter from Brazilian Senator Daniella Ribeiro, who informed Kirk’s widow of a resolution to honor the Turning Point USA founder in the South American nation.

“There are a lot of children’s toys and other items for Charlie’s kids. I think this is the best one,” Neff said, sharing a photo of a teddy bear clad in a white “Freedom” t-shirt.

“There’s a lot more I could show. And in fact, we haven’t even opened every letter and package we received in the days afterwards,” he added.

“Even months or maybe years from now, Charlie’s family will be able to see new tributes to the man who touched so many lives,” Neff said.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.