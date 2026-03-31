A new nationwide survey by Quinnipiac reveals that a majority of Americans are now using AI tools even as their concerns about the technology’s impact on employment and their skepticism toward AI-generated information have reached unprecedented levels.

A Quinnipiac poll has revealed that that AI adoption has accelerated dramatically across the United States over the past year, with more than half of Americans now reporting they have used AI tools for various purposes. The survey of 1,397 U.S. adults found that 51 percent of Americans have used AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to research topics of interest, marking a significant increase from 37 percent in April 2025.

The poll also found that 28 percent of Americans have used AI tools to write content for them, while 27 percent have utilized these technologies for school or professional projects. The percentage of Americans who have never used any AI tools has dropped to 27 percent, down from 33 percent in the previous year.

Despite this growing adoption, public trust in artificial intelligence remains remarkably low. The survey found that 76 percent of participants expressed at least a moderate level of distrust in AI-generated information, with 27 percent saying they hardly ever trust such content and 49 percent indicating they only sometimes trust it.

“The contradiction between use and trust of AI is striking,” said Chetan Jaiswal, associate chair of the computing department at Quinnipiac School of Computing and Engineering. “Americans are clearly adopting AI, but they are doing so with deep hesitation, not deep trust.”

Concerns about AI extend well beyond questions of reliability. The poll found that 80 percent of Americans are either very concerned (38 percent) or somewhat concerned (42 percent) about AI, with anxiety spanning every generation from Gen Z to the Silent Generation.

Employment fears have intensified considerably. According to the survey, 70 percent of Americans believe AI advancements will likely reduce job opportunities for workers, up from 56 percent in April 2025. This concern is particularly pronounced among younger Americans, with 81 percent of Gen Z respondents expecting a decrease in job opportunities due to AI. By comparison, 71 percent of millennials, 67 percent of Gen Xers, 66 percent of baby boomers, and 57 percent of the Silent Generation share this outlook.

“Younger Americans report the highest familiarity with AI tools, but they are also the least optimistic about the labor market,” said Tamilla Triantori, associate professor of business analytics and information systems at the Quinnipiac University School of Business. “AI fluency and optimism here are moving in opposite directions.”

The immediate need for conservatives to craft effective policies on AI to safeguard our future generations is the reason Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI. Hall wrote the book to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

“We do not want to live in a world built on Chinese AI rails — not economically, not militarily,” Hall told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo. “We’ve got to beat China without becoming China. None of us want to live in an AI surveillance state, and we’ve got to make sure we preserve those values.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.