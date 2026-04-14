World War II-Era Warbird Crashes in Florida Killing 2

A World War II-era AT-6 Texan has crashed near Williston Regional Airport in Florida, killing both people onboard and triggering a federal investigation.

Aviation Today reports that the accident occurred on Monday afternoon when a North American AT-6D Texan went down several miles from the airport in Levy County, Florida.

Levy County Sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue teams responded rapidly to the scene after receiving witness reports. Officials confirmed that both occupants of the aircraft died in the crash. Their identities have not been publicly released at this time.

The AT-6 Texan is a single-engine military trainer that saw extensive use by the United States armed forces from the 1930s through the 1950s. Today, these aircraft are largely in private hands and are preserved and operated within the warbird and vintage aviation community. Early indications suggest that the aircraft involved in Sunday’s crash was a restored example being flown under civilian registration.

Law enforcement secured the crash site and asked members of the public to stay away while recovery operations proceeded. There were no reports of injuries on the ground or damage to surrounding buildings.

The FAA and the NTSB have opened a joint probe into the accident. Investigators will review the aircraft’s maintenance records, the pilot’s qualifications, weather conditions at the time, and any flight data or witness statements that can be gathered. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and additional information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

In a statement provided to Breitbart News, the North American Trainers. Association (NATA) wrote that the pilot was participating in a NATA formation clinic at the time of the accident:

At approximately 3:30 p.m. EDT a North American AT-6 aircraft was involved in an accident 9 miles west of the Williston Airport. Crash Fire Rescue (CFR) personnel were immediately dispatched. The pilot and passenger were both fatally injured. The airplane and pilot were participating in a North American Trainer Association (NATA) formation clinic held over the weekend at the Williston Airport. Further details will be released pending notification of the victim’s families. The North American Trainer Association is an independent non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation dedicated to the preservation, restoration, and safe operation and enjoyment of North American Aviation military aircraft. Supporting over 1000 members, NATA provides technical resources, conducts formation clinics, and offers educational scholarships. It focuses on World War II era aircraft like the P-51 Mustang and T-6 Texan.

Read more at Aviation Today here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.