Public sentiment towards AI has taken a sharp negative turn, with recent polling revealing that a strong majority of Americans believe the technology is advancing too rapidly.

Axios reports that a wave of backlash against AI is sweeping across the United States, threatening to slow an industry that has long viewed its expansion as inevitable. The shift in public opinion spans across generations and political affiliations, raising concerns about the future trajectory of AI development and implementation.

Recent polling data paints a stark picture of public sentiment. According to a Gallup survey, only 18 percent of young people between the ages of 14 and 29 report feeling hopeful about AI. An Economist and YouGov poll released this week showed that over 70 percent of Americans believe AI is advancing too quickly. The concern is bipartisan, with 68 percent of Republicans and 77 percent of Democrats expressing that the technology is moving too fast. Additional YouGov polling demonstrates that negative views of AI have risen from 34 percent three years ago to just over 50 percent currently.

The backlash against AI amongst young people has become evident as commencement speakers who mention the technology positively have been booed at universities including the University of Central Florida and Arizona State.

The public’s concerns center on several key issues: job displacement, increased electricity costs, environmental damage, and fears that AI will primarily benefit wealthy individuals and corporations. Despite these widespread concerns, many AI executives appear either unaware of or unconcerned by the growing opposition.

The negative sentiment is already producing tangible consequences for the AI industry. A record number of data centers were canceled in the first quarter of 2026 amid resistance from local communities, according to Heatmap Pro data. These facilities provide the computing power that AI companies require to answer user queries, making them essential infrastructure for the industry’s operations.

Morgan Stanley analysts warned in a note about market risks that public pushback is emerging as a binding constraint, particularly around data center construction. Investment bank Jefferies reported to clients that these data center setbacks are sapping confidence among investors, potentially threatening the flow of capital that has fueled the AI boom.

Despite the domestic backlash, AI remains present in many aspects of American technology and is unlikely to disappear entirely. Arun Bahl, CEO of Aloe, an AI company focused on building trustworthy models, acknowledged the technology’s staying power while emphasizing the importance of choice. “Some version of AI is inevitable … but we have choice,” Bahl said. “Is it the dystopian plot? Or can we have tools that humans trust?”

AI and the datacenters needed to run this technology are an increasingly divisive topic, especially for America’s youth. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Axios here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.