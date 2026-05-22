Elon Musk Describes His Neuralink Brain Implants as ‘Jesus-Level Technology’

Elon Musk has characterized his Neuralink brain-computer interface technology as achieving miracle-level breakthroughs, while the company’s president revealed plans to implant chips in healthy individuals within the next four years. Musk called his creepy brain chips “Jesus-level technologies.”

The International Business Times reports that during a virtual appearance at the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv this week, Elon Musk made bold claims about his brain-computer interface company Neuralink, describing its capabilities as miraculous achievements of historic significance. Speaking via video link from Texas at the Israeli government-hosted event, Musk positioned the technology’s potential to restore movement and vision as breakthroughs of extraordinary scale.

“Restoring control of people who are tetraplegics and restoring sight are pretty big deals,” Musk told summit attendees. “They’re sort of what I might call Jesus-level technologies. I mean miracles in the scientific sense.”

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive elaborated on the technology’s future capabilities, suggesting that Neuralink’s Blindsight product could eventually provide blind patients with “perhaps superhuman vision.” This system works by completely bypassing damaged eyes and feeding visual information directly into the brain’s visual cortex. The company anticipates deploying Blindsight in its first patient by the end of 2026.

However, the most significant announcement came from Neuralink president and co-founder DJ Seo, who confirmed the company’s intention to install its chip in an “otherwise healthy person” by 2030. This marks a pivotal shift in the technology’s application, transforming it from a purely medical intervention into a potential consumer product.

This progression raises fundamental questions about transhumanism and whether able-bodied individuals will face pressure to adopt such technology once it becomes available beyond medical necessity.

The company has made substantial progress in its clinical trials. As of January, Neuralink reported that 21 participants were enrolled in trials worldwide, representing a significant increase from the 12 patients reported in September 2025. The company’s Telepathy chip has enabled patients with spinal cord injuries to accomplish remarkable tasks, including controlling computers, browsing the internet, and operating robotic limbs using thought alone.

The first human recipient of the Neuralink implant was Noland Arbaugh, a quadriplegic who received the device in January 2024. Since then, Arbaugh has demonstrated the chip’s capabilities by playing video games, sending messages, and designing three-dimensional models using only his mind. These achievements showcase the technology’s practical applications for individuals with severe mobility limitations.

Neuralink has also secured substantial financial backing, announcing a Series E funding round that raised $650 million to expand patient access to the technology. On December 31, 2025, Musk posted on the social media platform X that Neuralink would begin “high-volume production of brain-computer interface devices” and transition toward “a streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure” in 2026.

Read more at the International Business Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.