Mark Zuckerberg AI Campaign: It Will Strengthen Human Connection, Not Replace It

Artificial intelligence will strengthen the human connection, not replace it, a new AI campaign from Mark Zuckerberg claims, concluding that the advancement will help global connectivity overall — not reduce it.

“Meta has always believed in giving people the power to share, connect, and shape your world in the ways you want,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post to Facebook, sharing a video of his optimistic position on AI and the future.

“As we enter this next wave with AI, we continue to believe the future is for everyone. We’re focused on giving every person the tools to reach your full potential and making sure the benefits of technology are distributed to everyone,” the caption continues.

“Some people will have you believe AI will make us less connected, that it’s gonna leave us behind. We couldn’t disagree more,” the narration of the video says, making it clear that Meta is “betting on people.”

“We bet on people when we connected you to the ones you lost touch with, and again when we connected you to the ones who couldn’t be near. Twenty-two years and 3.5 billion people later, we’re doubling down,” the narration continues, offering an optimistic view of the future. While technology will continue to change, the narration states, Meta’s “intention behind it” will not.

“Call us optimists. Call us dreamers. Call us whatever the hell you want. But we’re betting on people, and we like those odds. The future is for everyone,” it adds.

Zuckerberg’s optimistic tone strikes a different chord than many other tech giants, as some have focused on the negative, contending that AI will result in job losses and overall reduction in human interaction and touch. Some of the backlash has been so severe that it has resulted in several AI companies having to invest in protection and armed security as violent threats against them and their leadership increase exponentially.

“According to data from security firm Liferaft, digital threats targeting AI executives and data centers increased sevenfold between late February and May, marking a sharp escalation in hostility towards tech companies and their leaders,” Breitbart News reported, detailing some of these threats:

Threats transformed into violence in April when a Texas man allegedly attempted to firebomb the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The suspect was charged with attempted murder and arson, and police discovered a manifesto advocating for the killing of AI CEOs and investors. The man has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Just five days after the attack on Altman’s residence, security personnel at Anthropic confronted an intruder who had gained access to the company’s lobby by following an employee through the entrance. The individual claimed he needed to warn executives that a top Anthropic executive was “going to be killed,” according to incident records. While the encounter ended without violence or arrest, it underscored the growing threat environment facing AI companies.

Zuckerberg’s optimism can also be contrasted with the growing concern over AI data centers — something President Trump has tried to address, urging governors and electricity companies to “pledge to shield U.S. consumers from higher utility bills from data centers.”