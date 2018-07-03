Salvadoran Couple Attacked Border Patrol Agent near Rio Grande, Says FBI

McALLEN, Texas — A man and woman from El Salvador suspected of illegally entering the country are facing federal charges in connection with an attack on a U.S. Border Patrol agent near Roma, Texas.

This week, Juan Carlos Guevara Marquez and Aleyda Araceli Garcia Alvarez, both from El Salvador, went before U.S. Magistrate Judge Juan F. Alanis to be formally notified of the criminal charges against them. The two are charged with a felony count of assaulting a federal officer.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the FBI and obtained by Breitbart Texas, the attack took place over the weekend, when U.S. Border Patrol agents observed a group of six individuals run across a street toward a 2010 Chrysler Sebring. The area described by the agents is directly north of the waters of the Rio Grande and is considered a known smuggling corridor.

The agents called for assistance and began to follow the car as it turned back toward the river. Other agents blocked the road in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however, six of the individuals riding in the car jumped out and ran toward Mexico. According to the criminal complaint, one of the agents managed to grab and tackle both Garcia and Guevara.

Garcia began to strike the agent on his back, while Guevara grabbed him. The agent tried to get the woman off his back, while Guevara held him in a headlock. The two Salvadoran illegal immigrants took the agent down, slamming him against a rock on the ground. During the attack, the duo called for the others to help them fight the agent, the criminal complaint revealed.

Another agent arrived at the scene and helped get the woman off the first agent and a third agent arrived to help arrest Guevara. The agent suffered cuts to his nose, face, abrasions to his knees, and a swollen hand that authorities attribute to the attack.

Salvadorans Attack BP Agent by ildefonso ortiz on Scribd

