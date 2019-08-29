Although MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell claims to have retracted his absurd and reckless story about President Trump receiving loans co-signed by Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin, even his claim of a retraction was fake news.

As of this writing, some 12 hours after he claimed “we are retracting the story,” the phony story lives on through social media.

“A source close to Deutsche Bank says Trump’s tax returns show he pays very little income tax and, more importantly, that his loans have Russian co-signers,” his live tweet reads and it is still being shared and discussed.

A source close to Deutsche Bank says Trump’s tax returns show he pays very little income tax and, more importantly, that his loans have Russian co-signers. If true, that explains every kind word Trump has ever said about Russia and Putin. @TheLastWord 10pm — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) August 28, 2019

So not only was O’Donnell’s Big Scoop fake news, so was his and MSNBC’s claim that the story would be fully retracted.

On Tuesday night, O’Donnell dropped what he hoped would be a bombshell, what he hoped would resurrect the Russia Collusion Hoax, which, after being debunked by special counsel Robert Mueller, resulted in a precipitous drop in MSNBC’s ratings and credibility.

Why O’Donnell and MSNBC believed that eliminating whatever residual journalistic standards the network had to broadcast yet another unverified Russia Collusion “scoop” was somehow a good idea, is anyone’s guess, but that is exactly what these far-left propagandists did and it has not only delivered another black eye to NBC News, but to the media as a whole.

And now, because NBC News has not humiliated itself enough, we learn that the so-called news outlet cannot even tell the truth about a retraction.

These people lie about everything — absolutely everything. There is nothing they do not and will not lie about. They lie just to lie, just for the fun of it.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.