New York Times Fact Checker Used Racist, Homophobic Slurs on Twitter

A researcher and fact checker for the New York Times has a history of using racist and homophobic slurs on Twitter, according to a journalist for Newsmax.

Gina Cherelus — who on her LinkedIn page describes herself as “a researcher and fact-checker for The New York Times’ Opinion section”– appears to have deleted the offensive Tweets on Tuesday. But some were still accessible on her Twitter account.

But Newsmax host John Cardillo has posted screen hots of tweets apparently from Cherelus’ account in which she used words like “faggots” and “dykes” while also referring disparagingly to Asians, Latinos, and “white people.”

THREAD: WHOA, @nytimes fact checker @jeanuh_ has a nearly decade long history of reprehensible racist and homophobic Tweets pic.twitter.com/VvkGulANzM — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 17, 2019

The revelation represents the latest public embarrassment for the Times. Last week, the newspaper issued a major correction to an Opinion article it ran claiming someone witnessed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh commit an act of sexual misconduct as a freshman at Yale University.

Breitbart News revealed in August that Times political editor Tom Wright-Piersanti has a years-long history of antisemitic and racist comments on Twitter.

The Times has also faced criticism over its appointment of Sarah Jeong to its editorial board, after it was revealed that Jeong has repeatedly made disparaging remarks about white people on social media.

Some of Cherelus’s tweets apparently date as far back as 2011. In one screenshot, Cherelus wrote, “Nahh, too many dykes on my floor.”

In another apparent tweet, she wrote: “I know, I’d rather that too :/. Not faggots smh lol.”

Cherelus appears to have used the term “wetback” in one tweet and made repeated disparaging remarks about white people.

“Some white people really just don’t get it… Trying so hard to argue against something you JUST DON’T GET,” one screen shot shows.

Another tweet referring to white people was still accessible on her Twitter account late Tuesday.

These white folks man… Lol — gina chérélus (@jeanuh_) May 19, 2013

Cherelus also appears to have frequently tweeted about Asians, including remarks about nail salons.

“Say what you want, but I hate going to Asian nail salons. They feel fucking entitled, and don’t know anything but basic ghetto shit.”

A spokesperson for the Times didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Donald Trump, Jr. reacted Tuesday on Twitter: “Another day, another bigot exposed at the @nytimes. Are they ever going to do anything to address the rampant hatred at their paper?”

Another day, another bigot exposed at the @nytimes. Are they ever going to do anything to address the rampant hatred at their paper? https://t.co/FfFSrkjC7l — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 17, 2019

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com