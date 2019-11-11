Breitbart News’ Joel Pollak vs. MSNBC’s Mimi Rocah in ‘Great Impeachment Debate’: Nov. 14, 2:00 p.m., Sirius XM 124

Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak will face off against MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah in the “Great Impeachment Debate” on Thursday, Nov. 14 on Sirius XM POTUS 124 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. EST.
🚨Tune in this Thursday (11/14) from 2-3 pm ET on @DanAbramsSXM (ch. 124) as @danabrams moderates the ‘Great Impeachment Debate’ between @MSNBC's @Mimirocah1 and @BreitbartNews's @joelpollak. The event will also be video-streamed live on @Mediaite & @lawcrimenews! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/tlYpd489I8
— SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. (@SXMPOTUS) November 11, 2019
The debate is being moderated by ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams, who is also the founder of Mediaite and the Law & Crime Network.
Pollak is the co-host, with Breitbart News senior editor-at-large Rebecca Mansour, of Breitbart News Tonight on Sirius XM Patriot 125, weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET.
Rocah is a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, and currently teaches at Pace Law School.
The debate will offer a rare opportunity to hear a civil discussion of different arguments being advanced by both sides of the political aisle.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.