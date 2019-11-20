A series of “insensitive” and racist tweets resurfaced Wednesday from the account of Axios reporter Alexi McCammond, who specializes in covering the 2020 presidential election.

Most of McCammond’s tweets containing “insensitive” remarks were from specific song lyrics, although many of them referenced Asians.

A now-deleted tweet from McCammond in 2011 stated, “now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes…”

Another tweet targeting Asians read, “Outdone by Asian #whatsnew”

In addition to her other tweets regarding Asians, McCammond seemingly referred to one of her teaching assistants as a “stupid Asian.”

McCammond apologized on Wednesday in a tweet issued to her more than fifty thousand followers.

“Today I was reminded of some past insensitive tweets, and I am deeply sorry to anyone I offended,” McCammond wrote. “I have since deleted those tweets as they do not reflect my views or who I am today.”

The resurfacing of particular tweets from McCammond’s account come the day after she claimed Charles Barkley threatened her.

According to McCammond, Barkley told her, “I don’t hit women, but if I did, I would hit you.”

“Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight ‘I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,’ and then when I objected to that he told me I ‘couldn’t take a joke,'” McCammond wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

She added in another tweet:

There are almost no times I will beak an OTR ‘agreement’ but this is not OK. And it was all because he came in talking about how he loves Deval Patrick and once someone from Pete‘s campaign came around he said he loved Pete and I reminded him he previously said he was a Deval fan

Former White House Special Assistant Steven Cheung, who is Asian-American, chimed in on the matter, calling her actions “hypocritical and disgusting.”

So Charles Barkley apologizes for making an obviously distasteful joke and Axios reporter @Alexi doesn’t think he deserves forgiveness. But it’s ok for her to make racist jokes about Asians. Hypocritical and disgusting. Problem with woke/cancel culture, it always boomerangs back. pic.twitter.com/PwqqVLyggW — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) November 20, 2019

“So Charles Barkley apologizes for making an obviously distasteful joke and Axios reporter @Alexi doesn’t think he deserves forgiveness,” Cheung wrote in a tweet. “But it’s ok for her to make racist jokes about Asians. Hypocritical and disgusting. Problem with woke/cancel culture, it always boomerangs back.”