Hundreds of protesters swarmed the University of California at Berkeley campus to demonstrate against a scheduled speech by conservative commentator and New York Times best-selling author Ann Coulter on Wednesday evening.

According to ABC 7, protesters congregated near Wheeler Hall, the venue for the event featuring Coulter, ahead of its scheduled starting time of 8 p.m. Protesters reportedly chanted “Ann Coulter out of the bay, immigrants are here to stay,” while one demonstrator with a megaphone encouraged more people to join the protest in hopes of the event being canceled. Others chanted “shame,” “don’t let them in!” and “Go home Nazis!” at those standing in line for the event, which was organized by the Berkeley College Republicans.

Some demonstrators formed a “human chain” in an attempt to block individuals from entering the building, reported Berkeley Side.

Hundreds of young people still blocking the barricades in front of the Ann Coulter event, in front of lines of riot cops behind the barricades. Still chants of “shame!” And “don’t let them in!” and chants of “Go home Nazis!” — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) November 21, 2019

The UC Police Department of Berkeley arrested “multiple” masked protesters on campus as riot police stood guard outside Wheeler Hall.

Multiple masked protesters arrested at tonight's campus event. #AnnCoulter #ucberkeley — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) November 21, 2019

Photos and video of the chaotic protesters were shared to social media:

The protests against conservative commentator @AnnCoulte’s speaking engagement @UCBerkeley is growing. They are against Coulter’s tough stance on immigration @KTVU pic.twitter.com/LcrWeTlqJd — André Senior (@andresenior) November 21, 2019

Several hundred people peacefully marching outside Ann Coulter event chanting “Ann Coulter go away, immigrants are hear to stay,” and “This is what democracy looks like,” more gathered around watching. pic.twitter.com/TziDRX1jiR — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) November 21, 2019

Very large crowd out to protest Ann Coulter at UC Berkeley tonight pic.twitter.com/94SOorElRM — Scott Morris (@OakMorr) November 21, 2019

At the Berkeley protest outside Ann Coulter’s speech tonight: pic.twitter.com/t5G63MrY3a — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) November 21, 2019

Demonstrators gathered at UC Berkeley to protest a speech Wednesday night by conservative author Ann Coulter, once again igniting a debate on campus about what "free speech" means. https://t.co/Yx33fYI8j4 — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 21, 2019

Lots of riot cops as Berkeley outside Wheeler, where Ann Coulter is slated to speak in an hour pic.twitter.com/ofRxyZG4YS — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) November 21, 2019

One of the hundreds of Berkeley students protesting Ann Coulter in Berkeley tonight. pic.twitter.com/3O5IT7Ow9M — Lois Beckett (@loisbeckett) November 21, 2019

Cal Berkeley. Lame protests over Ann Coulter? Really? https://t.co/cn8gugSUha — John C. Dvorak (@THErealDVORAK) November 21, 2019

DEVELOPING: Protesters show up in force to counter Ann Coulter's speaking engagement at @UCBerkeley https://t.co/5hXii16ssm pic.twitter.com/CHiXGzwV1F — KTVU (@KTVU) November 21, 2019

Hundreds of protesters — mostly students — are surrounding @UCBerkeley’s Wheeler Hall, where the @AnnCoulter event is. They’re forming a human chain to block people from entering the event. pic.twitter.com/HsbeqcwUEZ — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) November 21, 2019

Coulter was forced to cancel a planned speech in April 2017 at Berkely after organizers — Young America’s Foundation (YAF) –said they could not guarantee her safety on campus.

UPDATE: Despite the protests, Berkeley College Republicans say 450 people managed to attend Coulter’s event.