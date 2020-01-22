Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh urged Senate Republicans to call on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as the upper chamber’s first impeachment witness, calling the House Democrats’ lead impeachment manager “human slime.”

A partial transcript is as follows:

RUSH LIMBAUGH: I really think it’s critical to expose Adam Schiff in this, I think. If we’re gonna start calling witnesses, get Schiff up there first. Everything revolves around Schiff. You are looking at human slime. I don’t like saying that. You’re just looking at a bad guy, folks. You’re looking at a really bad, poisoned guy. The guy is so partisan that he has just abandoned all pretense of decency — and he cannot tell the truth about any of this.

He doesn’t have a case telling the truth, so he’s manufacturing things. His latest lying is he made up a lie about Zev Parnas my policy talking with the president of Ukraine, Zelensky, and got the wrong Z! He was not talking with Zelensky. Parnas was talking to some oligarch whose name began with Z. This guy… His mind is so corrupted that he sees a Z in front of a Ukrainian name and assumes it’s Zelensky, and then he assumes that Lev Parnas was talking to Zelensky when he wasn’t — and he says this during the Senate trial!

He’s just openly lying about things, and it’s the poison of this hatred that he’s got for Trump. Adam Schiff is typical of this radical left mentality that has taken over the Democrat Party. It is unreasonable, it is indecent, it has no boundaries of propriety. So I think the guy needs to be exposed. I think he needs to be brought front and center. He’s the guy with ties to the whistleblower, Ciaramella — who we now know has been working on this for two weeks after Trump was inaugurated.

Maybe forcing Schiff to testify under oath could explain the origins of this entire fiasco.

[H/T rushlimbaugh.com]