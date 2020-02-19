CNN’s Ana Navarro Mocked for Wedding Day Post About Trump Aide

CNN pundit Ana Navarro faced fierce backlash on social media after she tweeted out a wedding day photo of White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, saying, “God help us, it’s going to procreate”:

Navarro, a frequent Trump critic, received a wave of criticism from the tweet that spawned more than 43,000 likes, 17,000 comments, and was shared nearly 5,000 times.

Navarro, a former Republican strategist who has been an outspoken critic of Trump since she joined CNN, recently said on a live broadcast that Trump wears “more pancake makeup than any drag queen” she had seen.

Navarro also recently voiced her support for disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti— who is facing up to 42 years in jail after he was found guilty on all counts of trying to extort $25 million from Nike.

