Politico Founder: I Want a Joe Biden ‘Coronation’, Even If He Is Guilty of Sexual Assault

Martin Tolchin, a founder of Politico and former New York Times correspondent in Washington, DC, published a letter to the editor of the Times Tuesday calling for a Joe Biden “coronation” regardless of claims of sexual assault.

The letter came in response to a recent Times editorial calling for the Democratic National Committee to investigate claims by Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer, who claims Biden assaulted her in 1993.

Tolchin wrote that he did not want Reade’s claims investigated — or anything else about Biden — because all he wanted was to see Trump defeated in November.

The letter, in full, follows (original emphasis):

I totally disagree with this editorial. I don’t want an investigation. I want a coronation of Joe Biden. Would he make a great president? Unlikely. Would he make a good president? Good enough. Would he make a better president than the present occupant? Absolutely. I don’t want justice, whatever that may be. I want a win, the removal of Donald Trump from office, and Mr. Biden is our best chance. Suppose an investigation reveals damaging information concerning his relationship with Tara Reade or something else, and Mr. Biden loses the nomination to Senator Bernie Sanders or someone else with a minimal chance of defeating Mr. Trump. Should we really risk the possibility? Martin Tolchin

Alexandria, Va.

The writer is a former member of The Times’s Washington bureau and a founder of Politico.

The Democratic National Committee rejected the Times‘ suggestion, calling it “absurd on its face.”

Critics noted that Tolchin’s attitude confirmed public suspicion of the Beltway media as hopelessly partisan and uninterested in the truth.

David Martosko, a White House correspondent for the Daily Mail, tweeted that Tolchin’s letter was “Exhibit A demonstrating why less than 1/3 of Americans trust the news media.”

